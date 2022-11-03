ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OKC Thunder news: Jaylin Williams assigned to G League's OKC Blue

By Clemente Almanza
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Thursday that they have assigned rookie forward Jaylin Williams to their G league affiliate — the Oklahoma City Blue.

The Blue start their season on Nov. 4 against the G League Ignite. It is unknown right now whether or not Williams will play in that game.

The Thunder are scheduled to play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, so there’s a chance Williams is recalled and activated for the game before then.

Williams has appeared in one game this season with the Thunder. The 20-year-old was taken 34th overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

