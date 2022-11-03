ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA’s TJ Holmes responds to fans lusting over him in Instagram comments

By Rachael Ellenbogen
 4 days ago
GOOD Morning America host TJ Holmes has responded to fans lusting over him on social media.

The 45-year-old has given the perfect reply to followers who can’t get over how “handsome” he is.

GMA host TJ Holmes had the perfect response to fans lusting over him on social media Credit: Instagram/TJ Holmes
One follower told him he's the 'reason' they watch the news Credit: Instagram / TJ Holmes

Often sharing photos and videos from the set of GMA, TJ recently shared a few snaps of his wardrobe for the show.

He revealed that he’d actually conducted an “experiment” where he wore the same suit every day but in a different way each time.

Five photos offered a look at each of his different outfits, which differed not by the suit but by various ties, vests, and button-ups.

TJ captioned the Instagram post: “One week. 5 days of anchoring. Same suit.

“A little experiment inspired by George Stephanopoulos who is always complimentary of, yet perplexed by my suit repertoire.

“(“Why do you need that many suits?”). And to his point, sure enough … nobody even noticed I wore the same suit everyday!”

Fans couldn’t help but lust over the host, complimenting on not only his fashion sense but also how he manages to pull off any look.

One follower told him: “Looking handsome in all! With all due respect!”

A second explained to the host: “You’re beautiful that’s why no one noticed, you could wear a trash bag and pull it off LOL.”

“And you look fabulous and are saving money,” a third wrote.

To which TJ replied: “There might be something to this. Fewer suits but more ways to accent them.”

A fourth fan admitted to the GMA host: “So handsome. Gives me a reason to watch the news.”

TJ perfectly responded: “Hopefully, there are OTHER reasons too. But hey, we’ll take your viewership however we can get it,” along with a crying-laughing emoji.

This is far from the first time that GMA fans have gushed over the host on social media.

Last month, his followers couldn't get enough of a behind-the-scenes video he shared of himself singing and dancing on the set of the morning show.

The Good Morning America fill-in host drove fans wild with his smooth moves while Ed Sheeran performed on the show.

In the comments section of the video, one fan wrote: "You are too funny / adorable TJ!"

Another added: "Looking good TJ! So handsome!"

One fan begged to know: "Why you so cool tho TJ ?"

While one admittedm "I'm melting," and included a snowman emoji.

Fans often catch TJ Holmes filling in on GMA for Michael Strahan, who is usually missing from the show on Mondays due to other ongoing assignments, such as presenting NFL coverage on Fox Sports.

During one of TJ's recent stints taking over Michael's spot, he gave fans on social media a behind-the-scenes look at how he preps for the morning show.

Using the hashtag #preGMADressingroomroutine, TJ posted a photo of several LP records, including a Prince album, on his Instagram Story and captioned the picture: "Choices."

He also shared a snap of two smart jackets laid out side-by-side as he tried to decide what to wear live on air, writing with it: "More choices."

The third image the GMA host shared was of a computer screen with an inspirational quote typed out.

The page read: "Words are like keys. If you choose them right, they can open any heart and shut any mouth."

TJ had printed the words out and captioned the post: "New quote of the week to post on my door: #preGMAdressingroomroutine."

The GMA host replied, 'Hey, we’ll take your viewership however we can get it' Credit: ABC
The TV personality recently shared with fans a look at his 'pre GMA dressing room routine' Credit: Instagram/ TJ Holmes

Community Policy