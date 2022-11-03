ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dansby Swanson opens up about contract situation with Braves

By Dukes Bell, Beau Morgan
 4 days ago

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson joined Dukes & Bell and talked about his impending free agency and what he learned from Freddie Freeman’s free agency departure last offseason.

When asked if he would with the Braves next season.

“I wish it was that easy, it’s so hard to be completely transparent about this situation because I’m sure everyone gets it, business is business,” Swanson said. “It’s not always the most fun part about this game, I think we all play this game for joy of the game and to be able to win. I wish it was just one plus one but it never seems to be that way.”

Swanson talked about what he learned from Freddie Freemans free agency last offseason.

“To some degree, at the end of the day it’s always important to know that we have different personalities and something that I’ve made everyone aware of is this is my ship that I’m running, I’m the one in control here," Swanson said. "I’ve said this before too, I feel like the whole agency thing got completely blown out of proportion. I feel like that was just like kinda an easy way to gloss it over, but there’s obviously so much more that goes into things like that.

"I think that the end of the day you just have to take ownership over your career. I’ve learned just in life in general you want to be successful at something you’ve gotta take ownership over it, whether that’s being a better husband, a father, a brother, a friend, a teammate, whatever it is you have to take ownership over it. That’s kinda how I’m viewing this situation when it comes to free agency.”

