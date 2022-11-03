I think JayZ and Magic Johnson should put an investment team of Black million and billionaires and buy the franchise and build a brand new stadium Black men need some ownership up in here...and they should let sports fans have some stock too...Lord knows they have generated enough money with their labor to deserve a shot at the NFL ownership...or they gonna have to start Black sports leagues and move the talent to those leagues...it's time for a new plantation model Capitalism the imperial thing is played out world wide if you know what I mean
anybody who buys the commanders football team should not move them to Virginia or keep them in Maryland they belong in DC so JC buys it and gets the commanders he needs to realize to put that team back in DC because technically that's where they belong and since they left from DC they've been having bad luck since they've been a loyal Maryland they belong to DC
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Comments / 19