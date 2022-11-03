ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 19

Political LiL
3d ago

I think JayZ and Magic Johnson should put an investment team of Black million and billionaires and buy the franchise and build a brand new stadium Black men need some ownership up in here...and they should let sports fans have some stock too...Lord knows they have generated enough money with their labor to deserve a shot at the NFL ownership...or they gonna have to start Black sports leagues and move the talent to those leagues...it's time for a new plantation model Capitalism the imperial thing is played out world wide if you know what I mean

Reply(2)
6
Stephen Mehalic
4d ago

anybody who buys the commanders football team should not move them to Virginia or keep them in Maryland they belong in DC so JC buys it and gets the commanders he needs to realize to put that team back in DC because technically that's where they belong and since they left from DC they've been having bad luck since they've been a loyal Maryland they belong to DC

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
rolling out

Kanye West looks forward to Jay-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is continuing on his 2024 Presidential campaign tour. The latest press stop was on “Drink Champs,” the award-winning podcast co-hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The three-hour conversation included Ye’s conspiracy on George Floyd’s death, which Floyd’s family is now reportedly considering...
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Page Six

Obama’s Secret Service couldn’t believe Jordan exec’s criminal past

Prisoner-turned-Nike’s Jordan brand chairman and Portland Trail Blazers president Larry Miller changed his life so drastically that even Barack Obama’s Secret Service didn’t know it was him when his criminal past showed up during a background check to meet the president. During a fireside chat with Fat Joe at a VIP dinner in New York for the Harlem Festival of Culture, Miller revealed: “Obama was coming to speak at Nike… and the guy from Nike, who’s like the lobbyist for Nike in [Washington] DC, said, ‘Hey man, they want you to come to the Obama event, Secret Service just...
WASHINGTON STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

J. Prince Trends On Social Media Amid Takeoff’s Passing

Fans are questioning the Mob Ties founder’s role in the fatal shooting. Fans are still grieving the loss of Migos star Takeoff. The 28-year-old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday (November 1) morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and groupmate Quavo. Since his...
HOUSTON, TX
XXL Mag

George Floyd Family to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West Over Drink Champs Comments

The family of George Floyd is prepared to file a $250 million lawsuit against Kanye West for his comments on the latest episode of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's Drink Champs podcast. Following news that the family of George Floyd was considering suing Kanye West for making false claims on Drinks Champs about the manner of Floyd's death on Sunday (Oct. 16), they have officially announced plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against the embattled MC. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), The Witherspoon Law Group revealed it has been retained by George Floyd's partner Roxie Washington on behalf of Floyd's daughter in order file suit against Ye "for harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress." The attorneys have filed a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye for his comments as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy