For the 50th straight year, KU basketball is 1-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks started the 2022-23 campaign on the right foot on Monday, defeating Omaha 89-64. It was a back-and-forth first few minutes before the Jayhawks started to pull away. KU led by as many as 16 points in the first half and Omaha was only able to pull within 10 points for a few possessions. KU led by as many as 26 on its way to victory.

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO