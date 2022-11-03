ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskers get tested, but find right response in season-opening win

These Black Bears, man, they just kept splashing from the deep. It made things a tad tense there for a spell, especially with a man from Maine driving for a bucket on the break with 13 minutes left trying to give his team the lead. Nebraska's Emmanuel Bandoumel raced back and said, 'Nah.' Maybe he didn't say that, but he sure as heck swatted away the shot. Then Bandoumel scored on the other end.
Everything Norm Roberts said after Kansas' win over Omaha

For the 50th straight year, KU basketball is 1-0 inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks started the 2022-23 campaign on the right foot on Monday, defeating Omaha 89-64. It was a back-and-forth first few minutes before the Jayhawks started to pull away. KU led by as many as 16 points in the first half and Omaha was only able to pull within 10 points for a few possessions. KU led by as many as 26 on its way to victory.
