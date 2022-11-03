ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

How to watch Powerball drawing tonight (11/7/22)

The Powerball lottery drawing has climbed even higher to an estimated $1.9 billion. The jackpot is now the largest in Powerball lottery history by quite some distance. The previous record — $1.58 billion shared between winners in Florida, California, and Tennessee — happened on Jan. 13, 2016. There was also a $1.54 billion prize drawn in South Carolina in 2019.
FLORIDA STATE
NJ.com

Yankees would ‘love’ potential free agent to return

NEW YORK — The Yankees want Anthony Rizzo back at first base next season. But it might not be their call. Rizzo could opt out of the final year remaining on his two-year, $36-million contract and test free agency. Want to bet on MLB?. Even if that happens, general...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch

What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

BetMGM bonus code MNF: $1,000 in first bet insurance on Ravens vs. Saints

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football caps off the Week 9 slate, and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS offers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for...
NJ.com

Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say

Kyrie Irving will have to meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders and prove he has learned from his mistakes in order to be reinstated by the Nets. The West Orange native and former St. Patrick High School star is serving a suspension of at least five games after he Tweeted a link to a film with anti-Semitic tropes -- “From Hebrews to Negroes” -- and then initially refused to apologize before doing so late Thursday night.
NJ.com

Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury

Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
NJ.com

N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB

PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy