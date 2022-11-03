Read full article on original website
Related
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $200 on Ravens vs. Saints in Week 9
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 9 slate closes out with Ravens vs. Saints and a DraftKings promo code could unlock the door to over $1,250...
Odell Beckham Jr. names 4 potential free-agent landing spots: 2 NFC East teams in the mix
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked to Complex Sports about his impending plans as he returns from that torn ACL. In a video clip posted Sunday on Twitter, Beckham Jr. named names. Per NESN:. “Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it’s Green Bay calling, Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
NFL talking heads, insiders stunned as Colts fire Frank Reich, hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
Big news out of Indianapolis on Monday. The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some reactions around Twitter:. Pro Football Talk:. Jeff...
How to watch Powerball drawing tonight (11/7/22)
The Powerball lottery drawing has climbed even higher to an estimated $1.9 billion. The jackpot is now the largest in Powerball lottery history by quite some distance. The previous record — $1.58 billion shared between winners in Florida, California, and Tennessee — happened on Jan. 13, 2016. There was also a $1.54 billion prize drawn in South Carolina in 2019.
Yankees would ‘love’ potential free agent to return
NEW YORK — The Yankees want Anthony Rizzo back at first base next season. But it might not be their call. Rizzo could opt out of the final year remaining on his two-year, $36-million contract and test free agency. Want to bet on MLB?. Even if that happens, general...
Here’s what Bills said about Jets’ Zach Wilson after watching him outplay Josh Allen
Shortly after Zach Wilson took a knee to cement the Jets’ stunning, 20-17 upset over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, he received a hug on the field from Josh Allen. In the week leading up to Sunday’s showdown, Wilson faced harsh, widespread criticism...
Hey, Hal Steinbrenner: Don’t you dare ghost Yankees fans | Klapisch
What a shame it was to watch and listen as the Yankees wasted a chance to make peace with their traumatized fans. Friday’s 90-minute press conference – the equivalent of a playoff post mortem – should’ve been conducted by Hal Steinbrenner. He should’ve gone to great lengths to assure YES viewers the Yankees are still in the business of winning championships.
BetMGM bonus code MNF: $1,000 in first bet insurance on Ravens vs. Saints
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football caps off the Week 9 slate, and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS offers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for...
Kyrie Irving must meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders to be reinstated, Nets say
Kyrie Irving will have to meet face-to-face with Jewish leaders and prove he has learned from his mistakes in order to be reinstated by the Nets. The West Orange native and former St. Patrick High School star is serving a suspension of at least five games after he Tweeted a link to a film with anti-Semitic tropes -- “From Hebrews to Negroes” -- and then initially refused to apologize before doing so late Thursday night.
Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury
Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Ex-Jets coach dresses like Patriots’ Bill Belichick to pay off a bet
And to pay up, he appeared on this week’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show clad in a Patriots sweatshirt and visor to mimic head coach Bill Belichick. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ryan, the former New York head coach, lost the bet to former Patriots...
Nets may ‘back off’ on hiring Celtics’ Ime Udoka as next coach due to ‘blow back’
With the Nets already embroiled in one controversy over Kyrie Irving, they may end up avoiding another by backing off on hiring Ime Udoka as their next coach due to potential “blow back,” multiple league sources said. “[Nets owner] Joe [Tsai] is getting some blow back” and there’s...
Phillies’ run ends as Astros rally against bullpen to win World Series crown
The Phillies’ first playoff run in 11 years energized a fan base and left memories of a month-long postseason that brought them to the World Series for just the seventh time in the organization’s history. But it ended on Saturday night with a third straight loss to the...
What TV channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on today vs. Rams (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFL Week 9 NFC matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (10/6/2022) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Jets’ upset of Bills proves Robert Saleh’s team has done more than just ‘close the gap’ in AFC East
In January, after the final game of his first season coaching the Jets, Robert Saleh solemnly admitted the truth about his young team. There was a huge difference between where they wanted to be in the AFC East pecking order, and where they actually stood. “Clearly, we have a long...
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB
PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
What TV channel is New Orleans Saints on today vs. Ravens (11/7/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Monday Night
The Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, in an NFL Week 9 Monday Night Football game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0