radio7media.com

A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER INJURED IN A SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TODAY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, ASHLEY GRAVES, 23, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS KILLED AFTER THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING ON NAPIER ROAD EXITED THE ROAD WHILE SHE WAS NEGOTIATING A RIGHT-HAND CURVE THEN STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AND FENCE. THE VEHICLE OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES EJECTING GRAVES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 10 AM. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1089 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 189 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 169 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 152 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 36 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 19 CRASHES.
WBBJ

Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend

LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO 5 CALLS FOR SERVICE ON SATURDAY INCLUDING A STRUCTURE FIRE ON GIMLET ROAD. SEVERAL LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO THE FIRE INCLUDING AUTOMATIC AID FROM LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT. UPON ARRIVAL THE ABANDONED STRUCTURE WAS FOUND TO BE FULLY INVOLVED WITH LIMITED ACCESS. FIREFIGHTERS WORKED TO QUICKLY TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Technology opens new leads in Giles County homicide investigation

It's been a year and a half since well-loved businessman Jim Grimes was shot and killed on the property of his Lynnville home. New advancements in technology have investigators confident the missing piece in solving the homicide is in their small Giles County community. Technology opens new leads in Giles...
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
thunderboltradio.com

Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge

A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
AL.com

Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run

A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire

Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
DECATUR, AL

