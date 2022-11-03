Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tuscumbia man accused of luring teen to run away from home
A Tuscumbia man was arrested after the Florence Police Department says he encouraged a teen to run away from her home.
WAAY-TV
Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly. It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten. Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Tracie died at the...
wtva.com
Corinth police seek help solving case of injured woman walking on Highway 45
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Corinth hope someone saw something that can help detectives piece together what led to an injured woman walking south on the northbound side of Highway 45. An officer found the woman early Sunday after midnight near the state weigh station with multiple injuries.
Michigan woman arrested after giving birth in Florence
A 34-year-old woman was arrested shortly after giving birth at a Lauderdale County hospital, according to authorities.
radio7media.com
A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER INJURED IN A SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TODAY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, ASHLEY GRAVES, 23, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS KILLED AFTER THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING ON NAPIER ROAD EXITED THE ROAD WHILE SHE WAS NEGOTIATING A RIGHT-HAND CURVE THEN STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AND FENCE. THE VEHICLE OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES EJECTING GRAVES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 10 AM. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR OCTOBER. DATA SHOWS THAT DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 1089 CALLS FOR SERVICE. THESE CALLS, BOTH PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE, RESULTED IN 189 ARRESTS. A TOTAL OF 169 TRAFFIC STOPS WERE CONDUCTED IN OCTOBER, IN ADDITION TO 152 CIVIL PROCESSES, 23 FUNERAL ESCORTS, 36 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RELATED CALLS, 8 VANDALISMS, 37 BURGULAR ALARMS AND 30 THEFTS. DEPUTIES ALSO RESPONDED TO 19 CRASHES.
WAAY-TV
'Our only vehicle': Investigation underway after Decatur nonprofit van set on fire
A Decatur nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the homeless says they're now without a vehicle. Hands Across Decatur said someone set their van on fire at their Fifth Avenue location at about 3 a.m. Friday. The nonprofit organization is an advocacy center for the homeless and a resource for people...
WBBJ
Meth charge leads to 12+ years in prison for Hardin Co. woman
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Hardin County woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz announces 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings has been sentenced for conspiring with others to possess with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. According to information...
Town Creek man dead after hit-and-run
A Town Creek man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 29-year-old Corey D. Maxwell died when he was struck by an unknown car that left the scene of the crash.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO 5 CALLS FOR SERVICE ON SATURDAY INCLUDING A STRUCTURE FIRE ON GIMLET ROAD. SEVERAL LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO THE FIRE INCLUDING AUTOMATIC AID FROM LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT. UPON ARRIVAL THE ABANDONED STRUCTURE WAS FOUND TO BE FULLY INVOLVED WITH LIMITED ACCESS. FIREFIGHTERS WORKED TO QUICKLY TO EXTINGUISH THE BLAZE. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Athens man charged with drug trafficking
An Athens man has been arrested after deputies with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say they found drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop.
Decatur Fire & Rescue offering free smoke detectors
With a recent death in a house fire, the Decatur Fire & Rescue Department is offering free smoke detectors for all residents.
WKRN
Technology opens new leads in Giles County homicide investigation
It's been a year and a half since well-loved businessman Jim Grimes was shot and killed on the property of his Lynnville home. New advancements in technology have investigators confident the missing piece in solving the homicide is in their small Giles County community. Technology opens new leads in Giles...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
thunderboltradio.com
Hardin County woman sentenced to over 12 years for meth charge
A Hardin County woman will spend over 12 years in federal prison on a meth charge. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 31-year-old Bridget Nicole Bickings was sentenced Thursday in Jackson federal court to 151 months in prison followed by five years’ supervised release for conspiring with others to distribute over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine.
Pedestrian killed in Colbert County hit-and-run
A 29-year-old man died in Colbert County on Saturday after he was struck by a car that left the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. A news release said an unknown vehicle struck Corey D. Maxwell of Town Creek at around 2:15 a.m. The collision happened on Alabama...
WAAY-TV
Decatur Police ID man, woman found dead in home with children
The adults appeared to have been shot to death. The children were not harmed. Decatur Police identify man, woman found dead in home with children.
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
Lauderdale County polling location changes after vehicle crashed into it
A polling location in the Central Heights community has been moved after a vehicle crashed through the front of the original polling station.
WHNT-TV
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
Comments / 4