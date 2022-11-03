ONE PERSON WAS KILLED AND ANOTHER INJURED IN A SINGLE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TODAY. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, ASHLEY GRAVES, 23, OF LAWRENCEBURG, WAS KILLED AFTER THE VEHICLE SHE WAS DRIVING ON NAPIER ROAD EXITED THE ROAD WHILE SHE WAS NEGOTIATING A RIGHT-HAND CURVE THEN STRUCK A UTILITY POLE AND FENCE. THE VEHICLE OVERTURNED SEVERAL TIMES EJECTING GRAVES. THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER 10 AM. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO