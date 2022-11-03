Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Boos for Cruz at Houston Astros victory paradeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Houston Astros win 2022 World SeriesCoach Larry DavisHouston, TX
After The World Series Wins Check Out Some Books About The Houston AstrosAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Houston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
Which of the Eagles’ next 5 opponents could be their first loss?
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Odell Beckham Jr. names 4 potential free-agent landing spots: 2 NFC East teams in the mix
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. talked to Complex Sports about his impending plans as he returns from that torn ACL. In a video clip posted Sunday on Twitter, Beckham Jr. named names. Per NESN:. “Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it’s Green Bay calling, Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want...
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
How Colts firing Frank Reich affects Eagles this season and beyond
The Nov. 20 game between the Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts was supposed to be a reunion of mentor and mentee, with Frank Reich leading the Colts as their head coach and Nick Sirianni, the former Colts offensive coordinator and good friend to Reich leading the Eagles. However, that reunion will not happen at all.
NFL talking heads, insiders stunned as Colts fire Frank Reich, hire Jeff Saturday as interim coach
Big news out of Indianapolis on Monday. The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich and hired ESPN analyst and former Colts center Jeff Saturday to take his place as interim coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are some reactions around Twitter:. Pro Football Talk:. Jeff...
Here’s what Bills said about Jets’ Zach Wilson after watching him outplay Josh Allen
Shortly after Zach Wilson took a knee to cement the Jets’ stunning, 20-17 upset over the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Sunday, he received a hug on the field from Josh Allen. In the week leading up to Sunday’s showdown, Wilson faced harsh, widespread criticism...
DraftKings promo code for MNF: Bet $5, win $200 on Ravens vs. Saints in Week 9
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL’s Week 9 slate closes out with Ravens vs. Saints and a DraftKings promo code could unlock the door to over $1,250...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury
Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
BetMGM bonus code MNF: $1,000 in first bet insurance on Ravens vs. Saints
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football caps off the Week 9 slate, and BetMGM bonus code PLAYNJSPORTS offers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for...
Ex-Jets coach dresses like Patriots’ Bill Belichick to pay off a bet
And to pay up, he appeared on this week’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” show clad in a Patriots sweatshirt and visor to mimic head coach Bill Belichick. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ryan, the former New York head coach, lost the bet to former Patriots...
N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB
PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Late Monday afternoon, the Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. So he must miss at least the next four games. The soonest he can return is Dec. 11, for a Week 14 home game against the Eagles. The Giants don’t have to pay McKinney’s base salary, if they don’t want to, while he is on this list. He makes $76,267 per week.
What TV channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on today vs. Rams (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Tom Brady, in an NFL Week 9 NFC matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (10/6/2022) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Jets’ upset of Bills proves Robert Saleh’s team has done more than just ‘close the gap’ in AFC East
In January, after the final game of his first season coaching the Jets, Robert Saleh solemnly admitted the truth about his young team. There was a huge difference between where they wanted to be in the AFC East pecking order, and where they actually stood. “Clearly, we have a long...
Ravens vs. Saints player props: Lamar Jackson and Alvin Kamara props for MNF in Week 9
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Baltimore takes a trip down to New Orleans to close out the Week 9 slate, and we have our favorite Ravens vs. Saints...
What TV channel is New Orleans Saints on today vs. Ravens (11/7/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds for NFL Monday Night
The Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, in an NFL Week 9 Monday Night Football game on Monday, November 7, 2022 (11/7/2022) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Giants could have competition for Daniel Jones after season: 4 teams might be interested, plus 2 wild cards
Joe Schoen liked what he saw from Daniel Jones in the first eight games of the season, but the Giants general manager also made it clear that he wants to see more before using owner John Mara’s bank account to place the franchise stamp on the quarterback. And, in Jones’ case, the word franchise could have different meanings.
Panthers bench N.J. native in blowout loss to Bengals
PJ Walker’s time headlining the Carolina Panthers may be coming to a close. Walker was benched after the Panthers were down 35-0 at the half and Baker Mayfield came in to complete 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 loss. It was the first time Mayfield played since Week 5.
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy talks up Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is the talk of the town. The free agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season, but he has been receiving praise despite being sidelined with an ACL injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The latest to weigh...
What TV channel is Detroit Lions game on today vs. Green Bay Packers? (11/6/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Latest Odds for NFL Week 9
The Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, meet the Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, in an NFL Week 9 NFC North matchup on Sunday, November 6, 2022 (11/6/2022) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
NJ.com
NJ
228K+
Followers
132K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0