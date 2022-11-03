ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders will sign Eagles draft bust, report says

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “Former Seahawks CB Sidney Jones, the Eagles’ 2017 second-round pick from Washington, is expected to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders pending his physical, per source.”. Seattle waived Jones last week after it couldn’t find a trade partner for him ahead of Tuesday’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Giants’ Xavier McKinney will miss at least 4 games, possibly that many paychecks because of hand injury

Xavier McKinney hurt his hand and his team during the Giants’ bye week. It’s possible, even probable, that he also did some damage to his bank account. The third-year safety announced on Twitter Monday morning that he “had an accident and injured my hand” after he “joined a group for a guided sight-seeing tour on ATVs” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
WASHINGTON STATE
BetMGM bonus code MNF: $1,000 in first bet insurance on Ravens vs. Saints

N.J. native to keep rolling as Panthers QB

PJ Walker is holding onto his new job. The quarterback will start again for the Panthers on Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker’s future was uncertain after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The N.J. native...
ELIZABETH, NJ
Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Late Monday afternoon, the Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. So he must miss at least the next four games. The soonest he can return is Dec. 11, for a Week 14 home game against the Eagles. The Giants don’t have to pay McKinney’s base salary, if they don’t want to, while he is on this list. He makes $76,267 per week.
Panthers bench N.J. native in blowout loss to Bengals

PJ Walker’s time headlining the Carolina Panthers may be coming to a close. Walker was benched after the Panthers were down 35-0 at the half and Baker Mayfield came in to complete 14 of 20 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns in the 42-21 loss. It was the first time Mayfield played since Week 5.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy talks up Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is the talk of the town. The free agent wide receiver has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season, but he has been receiving praise despite being sidelined with an ACL injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The latest to weigh...
