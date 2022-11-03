UPDATE: Late Monday afternoon, the Giants placed Xavier McKinney on the non-football injury list. So he must miss at least the next four games. The soonest he can return is Dec. 11, for a Week 14 home game against the Eagles. The Giants don’t have to pay McKinney’s base salary, if they don’t want to, while he is on this list. He makes $76,267 per week.

