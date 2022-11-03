ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Full-court press in lead-up to Tuesday’s midterms

By Raquel Martin
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YogW7_0ixpBnVN00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Heavy hitters for both political parties are on the road as the midterm election nears, with President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama all on the campaign trail lending their power to neck-and-neck congressional races.

Early indicators have Republicans poised to take back the U.S. House of Representatives, pushing Democratic leaders into a full court press to motivate their voters to get out to the polls.

Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Obama are warning voters about Republicans who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, calling them too extreme to be trusted.

“We’re facing a defining moment,” the president said. “Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us.”

In Arizona, where the Republican gubernatorial candidate has refused to say if she will accept the results of Tuesday’s election, Obama offered a message meant to unify liberal voters and pull independents to Democrats’ side.

“The only way to preserve our democracy is if we together nurture and invest in it,” he said.

Republicans are sending their big names to the tight races, too — Trump was in Iowa Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence will be in Michigan Friday and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is headed to Texas.

“There’s a lot of places to watch,” McCarthy said on Fox News.

He and former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway say voters fed up with high inflation will break red.

“We are going to do better among working class men and women, non-college educated men and women who’ve been very hurt in this economy,” Conway said. “We’re going to do better in places and spaces that’ll surprise folks.”

Republicans appear to be already looking forward to the 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in Philadelphia on Saturday, while Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill’s Morning Report — Expectations high for GOP this Election Day

Here’s what we think we know as Election Day dawns nationwide, based on our colleagues’ reporting: It’s going to be a good night for Republican candidates competing for House seats. How good remains to be seen. The GOP could wrest the Senate majority away from President Biden and Democrats by a single seat, although there are other plausible scenarios as millions of Americans line up to vote on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect

The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

59K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy