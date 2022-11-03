ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waconia, MN

Girl caught on tape refilling an empty Halloween bowl with her own candy

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
Upworthy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2Dub_0ixpBkrC00

Legendary basketball coach John Wooden once remarked, "The true test of a man's character is what he does when no one is watching." If Wooden’s adage is true, then a video of two children trick-or-treating shows they have impeccable character.

Q13 Fox Seattle reports that 12-year-old Abby and her younger brother Levi were trick-or-treating in Waconia, Minnesota, on Halloween. When they arrived at Kristina Kallman’s house they realized the treat bowl she left out was empty. Abby appears to be dressed as a superhero and Levi was a scary clown.

Kallman left the bowl so kids in the neighborhood could get some candy while she was out at a Halloween party. Either she had more trick-or-treaters than expected or some kids helped themselves to too much candy.

Instead of walking away from the porch feeling dejected, Abby replenished the bowl for the next group of kids by filling it with some of their own candy. Footage of the generous act was caught on Kallman’s doorbell camera.

www.youtube.com

Halloween generosity: Trick-or-treater refills empty candy bowl

"Wow, special children there! I'd have to guess this behavior starts with the family. You young lady are destined for greatness and all those around you will be blessed by your friendship," a YouTube user named Speed Bump wrote. "Bless these children, they deserve an extra treat for their kindness," Harley Vampey-Sis Quinn added.

After the video went viral, the kids’ mom shared Abby’s thoughts on what she did. Her response was simple, “Well I didn't want other kids to not have candy." If more adults thought that way, the world would be such a better place.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home

Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Upworthy

Mom does a creepy yet adorable Halloween photo shoot with her kids posing as zombies

Halloween is just around the corner and there are innovative costumes and spooky decor as far as the eyes can see. A photographer from Virginia did the most creepy yet adorable photoshoot with her two young sons. Elizabeth Whitley and her husband took their sons Ezra, then 2, and Jonas, then 4, to a historic graveyard to do the photoshoot. In the shots shared by Whitley, the two boys can be seen wearing denim overalls and posing in the fog-filled graveyard. The background displays tombstones and an old townhouse. The boys put on straight faces and special effects made their eyes red to resemble zombies.
VIRGINIA STATE
iheart.com

Mom Finds Cannabis Gummy Worms In 5-Year-Old's Halloween Candy

A Missouri mother was shocked to find a package containing cannabis-infused gummy worms mixed in with the Halloween candy her five-year-old collected during a trunk-or-treat event over the weekend. Tiffany Burroughs told KMOV that she took her three boys, ages one, two, and five, to the trunk-or-treat at a local...
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
Scary Mommy

Handy Dad Builds Living Monster Door To Scare Trick-Or-Treaters On Halloween

Just when you thought your Halloween decorations were on point, this Iowa dad goes and constructs a living, interactive monster door that puts all other front stoops to shame. Greg Dietzenbach decided he wanted to scare trick-or-treaters this year, so he built an interactive piece that’s part Cookie Monster and part front door. Nicknaming it the “Monst-DOOR,” the wooden contraption comes to purple monster life as kids approach, screaming one-liners like, “Do you like candy? Well, I’m going to eat you!”
IOWA STATE
Hinton News

Dear Abby 10-12-22: Husband refuses to confront friend who assaulted wife

DEAR ABBY: My husband's best friend groped my privates several years ago at a party. It was traumatizing. I have never forgotten how abused and dirty it made me feel. I told my husband about it when we got home, but he'd had a lot to drink and told me I must have been imagining things. As time went by, I would occasionally bring it up, especially when we would see this person. When the #metoo movement came into being, it brought out all those memories, and I asked my husband to confront the man, who remains his best friend....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bella Smith

"She wants me to force my daughter to share her bedroom with my niece." A homeless woman's demands irritate her sister.

In childhood and adolescence, siblings are friends, confidants, and role models. In adulthood, they are still a source of support. When you were kids, it was fun to have your brother or sister around all the time. There was always someone to play with, plan with, or blame when you got in trouble. But even if your brother or sister is your best friend, it can be good and bad to live with them as an adult. Just because you’re cut from the same cloth, that doesn't mean you'll always agree on everything.
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Upworthy

Upworthy

129K+
Followers
3K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy