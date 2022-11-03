Read full article on original website
Did Meghan Markle “put out a request” to Kate Middleton to Feature in Her Spotify Podcast Archetypes?
Meghan Markle is touching millions of hearts with her Spotify podcast Archetypes which aims at calling out the labels and troops that restrict and shame women. Though there has been some criticism around the podcast, it made headlines a few days back by getting nominated for the People’s Choice Award in the category, Best Pop Podcast 2022.
Did You Know Prince Harry Faced “constant berating” From the Royal Family Over Tensions Between Meghan Markle and Her Father
It is no secret that the royal family has always been persistent about Meghan Markle solving her issues with her father, Thomas Markle. Queen Elizabeth II wanted her younger granddaughter-in-law and Prince Harry to meet the retired photography director before their grand wedding. Thomas Markle was initially expected to give...
THIS Is the Reason Why King Charles Could Strip Off Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Royal Titles
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to lose their titles? The two took a bold step when they left the UK to move to Hollywood. The couple decided to start life as normal people and away from the limelight. But their efforts to make a living on their own could cost them their titles.
Marrying Meghan Markle Is a Bad Idea: How Prince Harry’s Near Ones Disapproved of His Relationship
Marrying Meghan Markle was a bad idea; that is what Prince Harry’s loved ones told him once. The pair moved to the US after Megxit following a lot of controversies and split from the Royal family. It sent shock waves throughout the commonwealth when the couple decided to quit Royal duties, leaving Prince William and Kate Middleton with more responsibilities.
How Much Is the Duchess of Sussex and the Host of the Archetype Podcast, Meghan Markle Worth in 2022?
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly stepped down from their royal duties, they were not only giving up their titles but were also accepting a deduction in their royal salaries. Their deal with Netflix is also apparently not going very well. After all, nothing has come out of the deal after nearly two years.
Was Prince Harry About to Get Engaged to Ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas Before Marrying Meghan Markle?
Did you know that not only Meghan Markle but also Prince Harry was involved with someone before finding the perfect match with each other? While all of us are aware of Markle’s ex-husband, hardly anyone knows that the Prince had almost gotten married to someone else. Yes, all the fiasco within the Royal Family once had had a meek chance of never happening in the first place, had Harry married his long-term girlfriend from the past.
After Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian Has Started Her Own Podcast, but Which One Will Find Better Success?
Meghan Markle or Kim Kardashian, who makes a better podcaster? Both celebrities are in the limelight quite a lot. While one was an actress, the other is a socialite. But one thing common between these businesswomen is their love of motherhood. The SKIMS owner is currently going through a divorce from their former husband, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children.
How Many Women Has Prince Harry Dated Before Marrying Meghan Markle and Where are They Now?
Prince Harry is now the poster boy for being an ideal husband to Meghan Markle and an amazing father to his two kids, Archie and Lilibet. However, it was not the case in his teenage and early adulthood. Before meeting Markle, the royal prince was known for his colorful and wild life.
“This could be a make or break situation” – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Warned of Inconsistency Ahead of the Release of Memoir and Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will constantly be in the spotlight for the upcoming few months. The Duke and Duchess are finally going to unveil their story in the form of Harry’s memoir and their Netflix docuseries. The royal prince is coming up with his tell-all book titled Spare. In association with Penguin Random House, the memoir will be released on January 10 next year.
Tom Cruise 'Really Hit It Off' With Queen Elizabeth Weeks Before Her Death: 'He Was Even Allowed To Fly In By Helicopter'
The late monarch of the United Kingdom made an unlikely new friend with A-list actor Tom Cruise, just weeks before her death. What Happened: Queen Elizabeth II and the “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” star "really hit it off" over the British summer, reported The Sunday Times.
“Obsession to be voted popular” – Meghan Markle Reflects on the Compulsion to Be Perfect in the Latest Archetypes Episode
With her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle is carving a niche for herself in society. After successfully dissecting the troops like dragon lady, singleton, dive, bimbo, and angry black women, Markle came up with another episode to speak about another toxic stereotype that confines women from achieving greater things. In the...
‘The Crown’ Actress Elizabeth Debicki Justifies the Disparaging of the “Clearly Fictional” Season 5
Apart from being critically acclaimed, The Crown is also one of the most popular shows on Netflix. With a world obsessed with the British Royal Family, it is hardly a surprise that the dramatic retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has such a massive fan following. On the flip side, the show has also garnered its fair share of controversies ever since its first season.
Matchgirls’ Strike: The True Story Behind Millie Bobby Brown Starrer ‘Enola Holmes 2’, Who Was Sarah Chapman?
London has become the city of suspects, and deadly secrets are hidden behind big doors and names. But Enola Holmes is determined to unmask every single person who is involved in this mystery of the Matchstick factory. Millie Bobby Brown, who is playing the young detective role, does not want to miss any chance of proving herself. The moment she is about to give up on this career, a little girl appears at her door.
Take a Look at Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ Aussie Way of Life
Seeing our celebrities together is always a fun sight to witness. Hollywood has had tons of popular celebrities dating and marrying each other. From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, the list of celebrity couples goes on. But when we talk about celebrity pairs, we cannot forget the lovely pair of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes. The list of popular pairs in Hollywood is incomplete without the couple. While Gosling is busy shooting for his upcoming film The Fall Guy, recently even Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6 landed in Australia.
“You got the big bear [and] you want us all to know” – Megyn Kelly Takes up Issue With Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle Over Her Husband and Home Life
The Duchess of Sussex has invited another round of criticism again. But this time, it is not for her not visiting the Balmoral castle with Prince Harry or keeping Archie and Lilibet away from their royal cousins. American journalist Megyn Kelly has problems with how Meghan Markle refers to her husband.
