Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
WRGB
On the ballot: The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — If you've cast your vote for the general election, you probably knew what candidates were on the ballot, but you might not have known much about the only statewide proposal on the ballot; the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, or Proposition One.
WRGB
Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
WRGB
Early voting ends; General Election mere days away
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Sunday marked the last chance for voters to cast their ballots ahead of time before the November 8th election. "It was very easy, there was no line. I live nearby, I can come whenever I want,” said Schenectady County resident Preston Cohen. “I definitely see the benefit in early voting for sure."
WRGB
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
WRGB
FASNY meets to discuss priorities ahead of legislative session
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Firefighters’ Association for the State of New York held their annual legislative conference where members met to discuss priorities for next year's legislative session. More than 150 members are meeting this weekend to decide what legislation they want to propose at the Capitol.
WRGB
Ceremony honors National Guard team preparing to deploy
LATHAM, NY (WRGB) — Five New York Army National Guard soldiers who operate a transport plane based out of Albany International Airport are deploying to East Africa later this month. The soldiers will be flying both cargo and passengers to U.S. facilities across East Africa. They were recognized Sunday...
Comments / 0