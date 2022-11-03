ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Selena Gomez Opens Up About 'Psychotic Break': 'I Don't Want To Be Alive'

By Dani Medina
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
KPEK 100.3 The Peak
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dqcfg_0ixpApuy00
Photo: Getty Images

Selena Gomez is opening up about a "mental breakdown" she suffered in 2016.

In her upcoming documentary, My Mind & Me , which is set to drop on Apple TV+ on Friday (November 4), it is revealed that the "Lose You To Love Me" singer went through a "scary" time which eventually led to the cancellation of her "Revival" tour in 2016.

"At one point she's like, 'I don't want to be alive right now. I don't want to live,'" Selena's former assistant Theresa said in the documentary, according to Page Six . "And I'm like, 'Wait, what?' It was one of those moments where you look in her eyes and there's nothing there. It was just pitch black. It's so scary. You're like 'F--- this. This needs to end. We need to go home.'" Longtime friend Raquelle added that Selena would hear "all these voices in her head" that were getting "louder and louder," which eventually triggered a "psychotic break."

What's more, Selena's mom Mandy Teefey said she found out about all of this from TMZ after her daughter said "she didn't want anything to do" with her mom.

Gomez was then diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was admitted to a mental health facility. "I didn’t want to go to a mental health hospital. I didn’t want to, but I didn’t want to be trapped in myself in my mind anymore. I thought, 'My life is over.' I thought, 'This is how I’m going to be forever,'" she says in the documentary. In Selena's cover story interview with Rolling Stone , which came out Thursday (November 3), she said she might not be able to have children due to her bipolar disorder. "Her need to remain on the two drugs she takes for her bipolar disorder means that she likely won’t be able to carry her own children — and 'that’s a very big, big, present thing in my life' — though she’s convinced that 'however I’m meant to have them, I will.'" the article states.

Two years later, the "Hands To Myself" singer suffered another mental breakdown after her "white blood cell count plummeted from complications" from lupus, Page Six reports. She was admitted to the hospital, but tried to rip out her IVs and demanded she was released. Instead, she was admitted to a psychiatric facility on the East Coast where she received dialectical behavior therapy, "which focuses on teaching patients mindfulness, healthy communication and behavioral patterns, emotional regulation and how to better respond to negative events." This break came months after she completed two weeks in rehab for depression and anxiety.

Comments / 0

Related
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Rebel Wilson & Ramona Agruma Are Engaged After 7 Months Of Dating

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are tying the knot!. The couple who first made their relationship Instagram official in June is now engaged, a source tells Page Six. The LA fashion designer and the Pitch Perfect star reportedly made their engagement known at the Casamigos Halloween party. "They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged," the source said.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Kardashian Sisters Dress Up As Kris Jenner To Celebrate Momager's Birthday

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner, all dressed up as their mom Kris to celebrate the matriarch's 68th birthday. The sisters all chose different eras of their momager's life to dress up as. Kim wore a shimmering green dress in honor of a similar outfit Kris wore 10 years ago for a Christmas card. Kourtney went for Kris' iconic look from Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, even carrying around an old-school video camera.
KPEK 100.3 The Peak

KPEK 100.3 The Peak

Albuquerque, NM
1K+
Followers
434
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque's Music Variety from the 90s til Now

 https://1003thepeak.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy