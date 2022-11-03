RUN GAME (C-) With quarterback Casey Thompson unavailable due to his nerve issues, the Huskers ran the ball more than they had lately — especially early. Led by running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Chubba Purdy, the Huskers had 106 yards rushing through their first two drives alone. By halftime, they’d only added four more yards, bringing their rushing total at the break to 110.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO