Kearney Hub
The grades: Minnesota 20, Nebraska 13
RUN GAME (C-) With quarterback Casey Thompson unavailable due to his nerve issues, the Huskers ran the ball more than they had lately — especially early. Led by running back Anthony Grant and quarterback Chubba Purdy, the Huskers had 106 yards rushing through their first two drives alone. By halftime, they’d only added four more yards, bringing their rushing total at the break to 110.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska falls to Minnesota for fourth straight loss to Gophers
LINCOLN — Despite shutting out the Gophers in the first half, Nebraska football couldn't slow Minnesota's comeback after the break as the Huskers fell 20-13 Saturday in Lincoln. It was the fourth straight loss to P.J. Fleck's Gophers and their third straight since falling to Purdue on Oct. 15.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska shuts out Minnesota in first half
LINCOLN — A surprise reversal of roles has Nebraska leading Minnesota 10-0 at halftime behind an effective run game and playmaking defense. The defining statistics and M.O.s of each team flipped for much of the first 30 minutes. The Huskers outrushed their northern rivals 110 to minus-7, with Anthony Grant providing 89 on 14 carries and the defense adding six tackles for loss (three sacks).
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defense plays 'lights out' but wears down as offense sputters in loss to Gophers
Nebraska was firing on all cylinders through 30 minutes Saturday. The run game was working. The Huskers were winning the battles up front. The Memorial Stadium crowd was engaged. And the defense came to play. Nebraska opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that found the end zone. NU...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska players not taking sides in quarterback discussion
With a backup quarterback leading the way, it was always going to be a challenge for Nebraska to get past Minnesota’s defense, ranked in the top five nationally. The Huskers came close to testing Minnesota’s season average of 14.4 points allowed per game but fell just short in a 20-13 loss.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska-Minnesota: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's loss to Minnesota. And, in the first half against Minnesota, the Husker D — not getting the Blackshirts back this season — did just that, holding the nation’s No. 12 rushing offense to -7 yards.
Kearney Hub
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Minnesota
Sam McKewon breaks down the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: Nebraska prepares for tough road ahead, Mo Ibrahim extends rushing streak
Nebraska’s 24-hour rule is back in action. It’s the time to dwell on another loss and dissect what went wrong. The task after that will be equally daunting. A trip to top-five Michigan before dates with Wisconsin and Iowa to end the season. “We on a mission,” NU...
Kearney Hub
Live updates: Minnesota vs. Nebraska at Memorial Stadium
Good morning from Memorial Stadium. Nebraska hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m., and it appears the Huskers will do so without starting quarterback Casey Thompson. With four games left in the season — including Saturday — Nebraska must win three games to become eligible for a bowl game.
Kearney Hub
Broc Bando: 'Consistency, as O-lineman, that’s all we’re graded on'
Broc Bando, a Husker football offensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska election officials say poll watcher numbers are normal amid rising national concerns
LINCOLN — While several states are bracing for potential conflicts with hostile poll watchers on Election Day, election officials in Nebraska don’t share the same concerns. Election commissioners from Nebraska’s two most populous counties — Douglas and Lancaster — both said the number of volunteer poll watchers that...
Kearney Hub
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
Kearney Hub
Overton falls in five at first-ever State final
LINCOLN — Overton went the distance in its first-ever state volleyball final, but couldn’t get it done in the end, losing in five sets Saturday morning at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. The Eagles led Howells-Dodge, the reigning state champion, two sets to one, but had...
Kearney Hub
Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood
Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
