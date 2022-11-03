ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Six-year-old Michigan boy dies of RSV infection ‘overwhelming’ US hospitals

By Graig Graziosi
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NGece_0ixp9qE500

A six-year-old boy in Macomb County, Georgia, has died as a result of an RSV infection at a time when hospitals are “overwhelmed” by cases.

The boy is the first in the state to die from the respiratory infection this year.

The child died on Wednesday, the same day that the Oakland County Health Department in Michigan asked anyone experiencing cold symptoms to limit their contact around children, particularly those who are immunocompromised.

Respiratory syncytial virus can affect anyone, but tends to be most prevalent in young children. According to the US Centers for Disease Control, most children will develop an RSV infection sometime before they turn two years old, and cases are normally mild with symptoms similar to the common cold.

However, hospitals are reporting "unprecedented" numbers RSV cases in children. Federal data suggests that approximately 75 per cent of the available pediatric beds in the US are currently in use, though that data does not track what ailment resulted in the bed being filled.

Fox 2 Detroit spoke to Oakland County Medical Director Dr Russel Faust about the rise in cases in the state.

"RSV is affecting our youngest, more vulnerable residents," he told the outlet. "We are concerned about RSV, flu, and Covid-19 all being widespread as we move into the winter. Get your Covid and flu vaccines when eligible and wash your hands often."

The infection can be spread through droplets emitted when an infected person coughs or sneezes, through contaminated surfaces, or through direct contact with an infected individual, which is why doctors emphasise hand washing as a preventative measure.

Symptoms of RSV are similar to the common cold, including runny nose, a decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever and wheezing, according to the CDC.

The CDC noted that RSV cases are peaking earlier this year, which is resulting in more children winding up in hospital pediatric wards.

Health experts believe the Covid-19 pandemic may be behind the spike in cases. Children are generally exposed to RSV when they’re very young, but due to the lockdown keeping people largely indoors for more than a year children who would have caught the virus are now being exposed and becoming infected at an older age.

While most RSV patients tend to be children, adults — particularly the elderly and the immunocompromised — can also suffer severe symptoms of the infection.

There is no current vaccine for RSV, though Pfizer is working to develop one and hopes to submit it for FDA approval sometime this year.

Comments / 7

patriot_Nancy57
3d ago

This is beyond sad and while I may be a conspiracy theorist there’s too many RSV cases in every state. How is everyone liking those chemtrails.

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

RSV: What is the infection ‘overwhelming’ hospitals with sick children?

US hospitals have reported being "overwhelmed" with child patients suffering from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.Though most children catch RSV at some point before they turn 12, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reports that the majority of cases are mild and resemble the common cold.However, a new surge of the virus has physicians concerned.What is RSV?RSV is a respiratory infection that generally affects children, often — but not always — under the age of 12. Adults can also become infected with RSV.According to the CDC, symptoms include runny nose, decrease in appetite, coughing, sneezing, fever, and wheezing....
MICHIGAN STATE
Fortune

The U.S. may be headed for a ‘tripledemic,’ but one doctor has an urgent warning to parents about the flu in particular

If it feels like there are multiple viruses floating around all at once, that’s because there are. With a seemingly new COVID variant every season, an unusually high number of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections for this time of year, and flu season right around the corner, experts warn of a potential “tripledemic” this winter. But just how concerned should parents be?
EatingWell

What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Test Positive for COVID Recently? Here Are the Latest Isolation Guidelines

If you recently contracted COVID-19, you may be wondering what to do next, including what isolation protocol to follow. If you had COVID previously and followed the proper guidance, you'll likely need to take note as the current recommendations aren't the same as the start of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its quarantine and isolation guidance in August, announcing a series of adjustments driven by the fact the majority of people have either been vaccinated or have gotten COVID.
CHICAGO, IL
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
News-Medical.net

Third dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine offers cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus

Cirrhosis of the liver is associated with decreased responsiveness to many vaccines, including those that protect against COVID-19. But new research, led by researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and published in the Journal of Hepatology, suggests that getting a third dose of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine could overcome the decreased response, offering cirrhosis patients strong protection against the virus, severe illness, and death from COVID-19.
The Independent

The Independent

910K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy