Third and daunting: Nebraska tasked with halting veteran Minnesota on money downs

Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
After milestone match Nebraska volleyball gets another top-10 matchup
It will be another top-10 matchup for the Nebraska volleyball team later this week in the Big Ten. Nebraska plays at Ohio State on Sunday in one of the key Big Ten matches in the final three weeks of the regular season. In the new AVCA poll released on Monday Nebraska stayed at No. 4 and Ohio State is sixth.
North Platte Telegraph
What we learned from Nebraska's update on the progress of its new facility
Work continues outside Memorial Stadium on Nebraska’s new athletics facility that will serve countless Husker athletes in the years to come. With an eye toward opening next summer, the exterior of the building has seen a major transformation over the last few months. Associate Athletic Director for Capital Planning...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football eyes consistency, playing four quarters
Nebraska's 20-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday dropped the Huskers to 3-6 with three regular-season games left: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. NU has to win them all to make a bowl game. So where to go from here?. The Huskers have to work on some fundamentals. That includes consistency, especially...
North Platte Telegraph
5 gameday reads for Nebraska vs. Minnesota
Happy gameday morning, Husker fans. Nebraska plays host to Minnesota at 11 am. To get yourself ready for the matchup, here is a handful of stories that are worth your time while you wait for kickoff. Starting QB still up in the air. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will be a...
North Platte Telegraph
How Minnesota adjusted at halftime after throwing plan 'out the window'
Football is a game of adjustments and Minnesota made a bunch of them after Nebraska opened up a 10-0 halftime lead Saturday. On the defensive side of the ball, those changes allowed the Gophers to hold Nebraska to just 14 yards in the third quarter, turn a fourth-quarter interception into a touchdown and hold the Huskers to three total points in the second half.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska soccer left out of NCAA Tournament field
The Nebraska soccer team was not included in the 64-team NCAA Tournament field, released Monday. The Huskers were squarely among the teams battling for one of the final spots in the tournament after an 8-7-5 season that marked the program's highest win total since 2018. Nebraska's resume got a boost...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska cycles through quarterbacks again as hot start fades into emptiness
LINCOLN — The cheers rose loudly and derisively from the sun-splashed Memorial Stadium stands as Trey Palmer grabbed a pass from Logan Smothers and fell forward. A first down! The Huskers offense hadn’t generated one of those in six straight possessions spanning more than two full quarters and well beyond an hour of real time. Empty drives had piled up like food wrappers, quickly used and cast aside as a 10-0 Nebraska lead evaporated in a flurry of punts.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Caleb Tannor's frank talk underlines another close Nebraska loss
LINCOLN – Caleb Tannor entered the chat on Saturday with the choice words about Nebraska football’s latest defeat, a 20-13 downer to Minnesota full of punches, plunges, punts, grunts, wind gusts and passing offenses that make you fear for the future of crisp routes and accurate throws. An...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
Kolten Tilford receives preferred walk-on offer to play at Nebraska
Kolten Tilford, just like every young football player in the state, grew up dreaming about one day playing football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He now has an opportunity to make it a reality. “After a great talk with Coach Joseph, I am blessed to have received an opportunity to play...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska vs. Michigan kickoff time announced
The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at No. 5 Michigan next Saturday will kick off at 2:30 central time (3:30 ET). The game will be televised on ABC. NU will be looking to rebound after three straight losses to Purdue, Illinois, and Minnesota, while Michigan is currently undefeated for the season.
North Platte Telegraph
NU volleyball notes: A look at what goes into being the No. 1 defense in the nation
Nebraska's distinction as the No. 1 defense in college volleyball is as cool as it sounds. “We love to hear that, and we work on that every single day,” Nebraska All-American libero Lexi Rodriguez said. Nebraska’s opponents are averaging a .119 hitting percentage against the Huskers, which is 12...
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Saturday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Minnesota on Saturday. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck: "...they tested our character, and I thought we passed the test. You got to give it a lot of credit to Nebraska. I think Mickey has done an outstanding job as that's a really tough situation to take over. And they play incredibly hard.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Marcus Washington says offense's energy "has to come from within"
Junior receiver Marcus Washington says his 32-yard catch in the fourth quarter sparked new life in Nebraska’s offense. “When you have a big play...momentum is gonna change,” Washington said. “The energy is gonna change — that’s naturally part of football.”. But Nebraska learned against...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska breaks triple digits in season-opening win over UNO
LINCOLN — Isabelle Bourne and Allison Weidner had hot starts in helping No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball rout UNO 100-36 Monday afternoon. Bourne (21) and Weidner (19) combined for 40 points, including 19 in the first quarter as NU (1-0) jumped out a 28-11 lead after ten minutes in Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU’s stingy, aggressive defense took over from there, forcing 19 turnovers and blocking six shots.
North Platte Telegraph
Ty Robinson: 'Most of us are disappointed with how this game turned out'
Ty Robinson, a Husker football defensive lineman, speaks the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska women's basketball prepares for UNO matchup
UNO (2021-2022 statistics) NEBRASKA (2021-2022 statistics) UNO scouting report: The Mavericks return four starters from last season’s 7-19 team. Pilakouta, one of the better post players in the Summit, will have to get going on offense — and stay out of foul trouble — for Carrie Banks’ team to have a chance. It’d help, too, if Cave — a dynamic guard from Weeping Water — has a big game in PBA in front of what should be a good cheering section. UNO lost several players to transfer in the offseason and gained Watson — a bigger, more physical guard who can defend — from SEMO. Another transfer, Aaliyah Stanley, comes from Eastern Michigan. The Mavs’ 2021-2022 weakness — 3-point shooting — will be tested against a Nebraska team that denies pretty well inside the arc. If Cave can hit three or four trios and her teammates can cumulatively add three or four of their own, UNO may be able to hang around. Banks’ teams can defend just about anyone.
North Platte Telegraph
Broc Bando: 'Consistency, as O-lineman, that’s all we’re graded on'
Broc Bando, a Husker football offensive lineman, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
North Platte Telegraph
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
North Platte Telegraph
Marcus Washington: 'We've got to be able to maintain and keep that energy...and finish the game''
Marcus Washington, a Husker football wide receiver, speaks following the Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Minnesota won the game 20-13.
