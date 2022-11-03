Read full article on original website
MPD Officer shot during West Mobile Homicide investigation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: An MPD officer was allegedly shot during a confrontation with the suspect involved in Monday night's West Mobile Homicide. Officers on the scene confirm that the suspect fled into a nearby wooded area before firing upon officers, striking one. The unidentified officer was taken...
Troopers identify 3 killed in crash in Escambia County, Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- The three people killed in Sunday's head-on collision in Escambia County, Alabama, have been identified. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Highway 31 near mile marker 58 in Flomaton. The victims are:. Shannon Lucas, 48, of Flomaton. Christopher Bell, 41, of Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50,...
Daphne passes new rules for parading organizations
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — When the good times roll in Daphne, there will be news rules about what cannot be thrown off floats thanks to a newly passed ordinance. Mayor Robin LeJeune says the ordinance prohibits parading groups from throwing frozen food, produce or wooden objects and there's a weight limit of two pounds.
Baldwin Co. residents raise concerns about nuisance referendum
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A major decision will face Baldwin County voters when they head to the polls on Tuesday; one that could shape the future of the rapidly growing area. Folks in unincorporated areas will decide if they want to give Baldwin County Commissioners the authority to...
St. Stephens Woods Apartment residents raise safety concerns after multiple shootings
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Back in September, we showed you the inside of a St Stephens Woods apartment in Prichard. There was water leaking from one apartment to another, mold, and caved in ceilings. On top of, violent crime has been plaguing the area. Residents I spoke with say they feel unsafe. A few residents that I spoke with did not want to be on camera, but they told me sometimes they're even scared to leave their homes, but due to living conditions- being on the inside of the apartment isn't much better.
No suspect so far in Prichard shooting that left one dead
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to Prichard City officials, PPD officers responded to a shooting that left one dead late Friday night. Officers responded to the St Stephens Woods Apartments at 3425 St Stephens Road after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a single male victim was found...
Flu like illnesses overwhelming Alabama hospitals
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Across the country, flu hospitalizations are the highest they've been in a decade and it's not even the peak of flu season yet. Alabama is just one of the states that the CDC reported to have high levels of flu like illness. The increase of cases has health officials worried because cases don't typically start to rise until December. The CDC says people aged 65 and up as well as young children are getting the worst of it.
Family expresses fair safety concerns after daughter not secured properly on Mega Drop
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Terrifying moments at the Greater Gulf State Fairgrounds. A Mobile family is shaken up, after they claim their little girl was not completely strapped in on an amusement ride on Friday. They are now speaking out... disappointed in how the situation was handled, and say...
Veterans honored at Battleship Memorial Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Chester Feagin says he was 17 years old when he signed up to serve in the Navy during World War II. "We loved our country. And when that happened with the Japanese, all we wanted to do was get in the service, get over there and whoop 'em. And that's what happened in World War II. A bunch of kids went on three fronts, whipped the enemy and came home," said Feagin.
The Haven for Animals holds ADOPT TIL YOU DROP for November
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — HAVEN HOLDS NO COST “ADOPT TIL YOU DROP” FOR NOVEMBER. The Haven for Animals, in Fairhope, Alabama, is holding an “Adopt til You Drop” promotion for the entire month of November, 2022. All of The Haven’s dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption at No Cost. The normal adoption process will apply. The special promotion is a huge savings of $175 per dog and $125 per cat!
Gulf Coast Challenge promises fun-filled events leading up to the big game
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We’ve got a big football matchup between Jackson State University and Alabama A&M coming to Mobile. But the game is just one of the big attractions coming up!. Mobile playing host to Jackson State and Alabama A&M for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and the...
