PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Back in September, we showed you the inside of a St Stephens Woods apartment in Prichard. There was water leaking from one apartment to another, mold, and caved in ceilings. On top of, violent crime has been plaguing the area. Residents I spoke with say they feel unsafe. A few residents that I spoke with did not want to be on camera, but they told me sometimes they're even scared to leave their homes, but due to living conditions- being on the inside of the apartment isn't much better.

PRICHARD, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO