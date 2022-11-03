ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Matthew Judon should be Defensive Player of the Year; just ask the Colts (Overreactions)

Mark it down now: Matthew Judon’s campaign for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year officially took off on Sunday, Nov. 6, just after 1 p.m. EST. It was a delightful, unseasonably warm day for a football game in Foxborough - a great day for tailgating. It’s a shame that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger spent most of it getting slammed into the field turf at Gillette Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars football game for free

The Jacksonville Jaguars will try and break their five-game losing streak when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Patriots coverage stats: Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills look like top NFL cornerbacks

Does anyone remember the narrative surrounding the Patriots secondary this offseason?. When J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, many wondered how the Patriots would go about replacing their No. 1 cornerback and Pro Bowler. Jackson was clearly one of the best players in New England last season. When he left, it was a fair concern that the Patriots secondary would be worse.
BALTIMORE, MD
Patriots pass protection stats: Mac Jones isn’t the problem on offense

We live in a world where people want to blame the quarterback when things go wrong on offense. That’s felt like the case with Mac Jones this season. We also live in a world that isn’t black and white. Sure, the Patriots second-year quarterback is struggling. It’s hard to watch the Patriots offense and put it all on him. Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts is the latest example.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Colts: No QB turnovers is ‘an improvement’

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was fine en route to a 26-3 victory over the Colts. The Patriots quarterback went 20-of-30 for 147 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson and wasn’t intercepted for the first time this season, which Jones called “an improvement.” As a whole, the offense wasn’t great — a Jonathan Jones pick six made the box score prettier — but they were still far better than what Indianapolis fielded.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Rex Ryan dresses as Bill Belichick on ESPN after losing bet: ‘I’m mad at Zach Wilson’

Rex Ryan did his best Bill Belichick impression Sunday morning after losing a bet to New England Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi. Ryan had bet Bruschi that the New York Jets, the coach’s former team, would beat the Patriots this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They did not, thanks to some major miscues for New York quarterback Zach Wilson and defensive lineman Jonathan Franklin-Myers.
NEW YORK STATE
Springfield, MA
