Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Why Patriots’ Bill Belichick isn’t wearing NFL Salute to Service gear
FOXBOROUGH — During Sunday’s game vs. Indianapolis at Gillette Stadium. Patriots coach Bill Belichick isn’t wearing the khaki-colored gear most NFL coaches wear as part of the league’s annual Salute to Service month. Belichick, who is not a member of the NFL Coaches Association, annually hasn’t...
Matthew Judon should be Defensive Player of the Year; just ask the Colts (Overreactions)
Mark it down now: Matthew Judon’s campaign for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year officially took off on Sunday, Nov. 6, just after 1 p.m. EST. It was a delightful, unseasonably warm day for a football game in Foxborough - a great day for tailgating. It’s a shame that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger spent most of it getting slammed into the field turf at Gillette Stadium.
Bills QB Josh Allen being evaluated for UCL injury in throwing elbow (report)
The Buffalo Bills officially have an injury scare for their star quarterback. Bills QB Josh Allen suffered an elbow injury in the team’s loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortenson, the quarterback is being evaluated for damage to his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and “related nerves” in his throwing elbow.
Stephon Gilmore would like to return to Patriots family after his career
FOXBOROUGH — From a distance and up close, Stephon Gilmore has seen former players like Ty Law and Richard Seymour who finished their careers elsewhere be welcomed back into the New England Patriots’ extended family after they retired. who returned to Gillette Stadium for the first time as...
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars football game for free
The Jacksonville Jaguars will try and break their five-game losing streak when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 6. The game will be at 1 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game can watch it on CBS by using Sling, Paramount Plus and fuboTV. Paramount Plus and fuboTV both offer free trials and Sling offers 50% off your first month when you sign up. As long as the game is broadcast on your local CBS station, it will be available to stream on Paramount Plus. NFL+ is also a new option to stream NFL games this year and offers a free trial.
Patriots coverage stats: Jonathan Jones and Jalen Mills look like top NFL cornerbacks
Does anyone remember the narrative surrounding the Patriots secondary this offseason?. When J.C. Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, many wondered how the Patriots would go about replacing their No. 1 cornerback and Pro Bowler. Jackson was clearly one of the best players in New England last season. When he left, it was a fair concern that the Patriots secondary would be worse.
BetMGM bonus code for Ravens-Saints scores $1K risk-free for MNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.The latest BetMGM bonus code offer is giving new players the chance to choose between two bonuses. Whether you back the Ravens or Saints...
Insider: Why Jim Irsay picked Jeff Saturday to be the Colts' interim coach
INDIANAPOLIS - Jim Irsay sat at a podium with his new interim head coach to his left, a man who played 13 years for his franchise and is in its Ring of Honor but has never coached a day in college or the NFL until now. Now, Saturday is the leader of his...
Patriots pass protection stats: Mac Jones isn’t the problem on offense
We live in a world where people want to blame the quarterback when things go wrong on offense. That’s felt like the case with Mac Jones this season. We also live in a world that isn’t black and white. Sure, the Patriots second-year quarterback is struggling. It’s hard to watch the Patriots offense and put it all on him. Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts is the latest example.
Josh Uche, Patriots saw ‘blood in water’ before going to hunt Colts QB
FOXBOROUGH – Josh Uche showed flashes of this. Over the past two summers, the Patriots pass rusher looked ready to make an impact on the defense. The 2020 second-round pick started last season with three sacks in the team’s first two games. Uche, however, finished the season without another sack.
Caesars promo code: Ravens-Saints $1,250 bet insurance for MNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Monday Night Football will be even sweeter for new customers applying our Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL here. That’s because Caesars Sportsbook has delivered...
Everything Mac Jones said after Patriots beat Colts: No QB turnovers is ‘an improvement’
FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones was fine en route to a 26-3 victory over the Colts. The Patriots quarterback went 20-of-30 for 147 yards. He threw a touchdown pass to Rhamondre Stevenson and wasn’t intercepted for the first time this season, which Jones called “an improvement.” As a whole, the offense wasn’t great — a Jonathan Jones pick six made the box score prettier — but they were still far better than what Indianapolis fielded.
Colts fire Frank Reich after Sunday’s loss to Patriots
Indianapolis’ underwhelming 26-3 loss to the Patriots turned out to be the last straw of Frank Reich’s tenure as the Colts’ head coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that the Colts have fired Reich, who was 40-33-1, halfway through his fifth season leading the team. He tweeted:
Rex Ryan dresses as Bill Belichick on ESPN after losing bet: ‘I’m mad at Zach Wilson’
Rex Ryan did his best Bill Belichick impression Sunday morning after losing a bet to New England Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi. Ryan had bet Bruschi that the New York Jets, the coach’s former team, would beat the Patriots this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium. They did not, thanks to some major miscues for New York quarterback Zach Wilson and defensive lineman Jonathan Franklin-Myers.
Ravens vs. Saints Manningcast: Free live stream, TV, how to watch Eli and Peyton Manning
The Manning Bros. are back with a Manning Cast for this week’s Monday Night Football matchups between the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. The broadcast of “Monday Night with Peyton & Eli” will air on ESPN2, while the main feed will air on ESPN. Fans can also watch NFL games for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
FanDuel promo: Saints-Ravens $1K no-sweat is best MNF bet
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest FanDuel promo is offering up the chance to bet on Monday Night Football with a sizable no-sweat bet. Instead of taking...
Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe ‘was never a quarterback controversy’ for Patriots (report)
For a few weeks, it was a nation divided for New England Patriots fans seeing rookie Bailey Zappe thrive while incumbent starter Mac Jones was injured. But for the actual team, there was reportedly never uncertainty over who was the guy moving forward, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. During...
Why are Patriots rotating Cole Strange and Isaiah Wynn? Bill Belichick explains
Cole Strange started his ninth straight game at left guard. But he didn’t stay there, as the New England Patriots opted to pull the rookie midway through the game for Isaiah Wynn as part of a rotation. Strange wound up returning toward the end of the game. But Wynn,...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick is amazed by Tom Brady’s new record
Tom Brady continues to impress Bill Belichick. The former Patriots quarterback continues to cement his legacy and on Sunday, Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to surpass 100,000 passing yards. The 45-year-old threw for 280 yards in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 16-13 win over the Las Angeles Rams.
Where Patriots sit in division, AFC playoff picture heading into bye
FOXBOROUGH — The AFC East is stronger than it’s been. The whole conference is clogged in the middle. The Patriots head into their bye week just past the midpoint of the season in the midst of the playoff race with a lot of work to do. If the...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0