Here’s What the Original Witcher, Geralt’s Voice Actor From Games Had Said About Henry Cavill’s Casting in ‘The Witcher’

Henry Cavill is not just another pretty face. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is a huge gaming nerd, and everybody knows that. The actor is spotted several times talking about his passion for video games. Most importantly, he gets very serious when he talks about his games or anything related to them. It will be hard to call it just a “hobby,” as Cavill clearly is a dedicated gaming nerd. And this passion of his has proven very beneficial to him in the past, as it got him the role of Geralt in The Witcher.

1 DAY AGO