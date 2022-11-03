Here’s What the Original Witcher, Geralt’s Voice Actor From Games Had Said About Henry Cavill’s Casting in ‘The Witcher’

Read full article on original website
“A disheveled drunk Henry Cavill” From ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Is Winning All the Fan Hearts
(SPOILER ALERT: This article references a particular scene from Enola Holmes 2.) In September 2020, Netflix introduced us to a fresh take on detective films with the quirky and hilarious Enola Holmes. Bringing Enola, the lesser-known of the Holmes siblings to the forefront, the film relegated the great Sherlock Holmes to a supporting role. However, Henry Cavill played the iconic character to perfection. So much so that the audience waited with bated breath for the sequel.
Henry Cavill Was Not the First Choice for Connor MacLeod, Why Ryan Reynolds Exited the ‘Highlander’ Remake?
A few months back fans got an update on the long-awaited remake of the cult classic Highlander. Director Chad Stahleski revealed that Henry Cavill will be cast as the central character of the franchise. The actor has already portrayed the medieval role of a mutant warrior and monster slayer in The Witcher. So his experience would help him explore the character more deeply and of course, he knows how to swing a sword.
Is Millie Bobby Brown Addicted to Breaking the Fourth Wall as She’s Done in ‘Enola Holmes’?
We have seen several films and shows with different techniques that convey the message effectively to us. One such movie that Netflix made is Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill with other artists. One effective technique the filmmakers have used is breaking the fourth wall. The actress talks about it and how she enjoys doing it.
“Not gonna happen” – Millie Bobby Brown Talks About Getting Henry Cavill to Do THIS One Thing
He may swirl with his Elven sword and twirl in his red and blue Superman cape, but there are things Henry Cavill cannot do. And Millie Bobby Brown would undoubtedly agree to it. Both the British actors have provided some spellbinding sibling goals through their on and off-the-screen relationship after Brown’s detective fiction, Enola Holmes.
“I’ll be very interested to hear…” – Henry Cavill Is Curious About This Person’s Response to His Answer on Warhammer
Henry Cavill is not just another pretty face. Apart from being a brilliant actor, he is a huge gaming nerd, and everybody knows that. The actor is spotted several times talking about his passion for video games. Most importantly, he gets very serious when he talks about his games or anything related to them. It will be hard to call it just a “hobby,” as Cavill clearly is a dedicated gaming nerd. And this passion of his has proven very beneficial to him in the past, as it got him the role of Geralt in The Witcher.
King Charles III to Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Their Kids of Royal Titles over Memoir ‘Spare’ and Netflix Documentary?
Problems have not seemed to end for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they signed the $100 million Netflix deal. The couple left the Royal Family in January 2020. In September 2020, they signed a $100 million deal with the streaming giant. A few months later, their interview with Oprah came out.
5 Must-Follow Twitter Pages for Henry Cavill Stans
Henry Cavill is one of the most talented and sought-after actors in Hollywood. With his career at an absolute peak right now, it is hard to believe that the British actor made his debut way back in 2001 with Laguna. While his early acting stints were mostly supporting roles, his iconic representation of Superman in the 2013 Man of Steel put him on the map. Today, he has producers and filmmakers lining up to cast him in their projects.
On ‘Stranger Things’ Day, Here are Some Adorable Behind the Scenes Pictures
There are some shows, fictional characters, or films that live in us. They become a part of ourselves, which we cannot separate. Stranger Things is one such show that has become a part of our lives. Therefore, we cannot wait for the final chapter to stream on the streaming giant. Well, while you are waiting with us, we have a surprising and adorable thread for you on Stranger Things Day.
What All Did Netflix Unveil on the ‘Stranger Things’ Day, 2022?
Although Stranger Things season 5 is yet a distant view, the franchise has not let the excitement around it tone down. Fans across the globe are holding their breaths and eagerly waiting for the final season to arrive. Amidst all anticipation, a slew of tweets fanned the flames of the excitement of the fans. Are you aware of what it was?
“I’m getting busier” – Henry Cavill Answers If a Sherlock Holmes Spinoff From ‘Enola Holmes’ Is on the Plate
It is no wonder that Enola Holmes 2 had kept everyone on the edge of their seats with much anticipation and excitement. However, apart from us fans, even the stars of the movie were on their toes all the while up to its release. This was brought to our notice through a recent interview by Henry Cavill where he talked about his already jam-packed schedule.
“The big reveals that are coming in Season 5 are…” – The Duffer Brothers Reveal What to Expect From ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 by Sharing the Script Cover
It seems that the wait will be over soon as there is a surprise for Stranger Things fans. It has been a long time since we got any update from the showrunners about the final chapter. But now we do. The Duffer Brothers exclusively shared what to expect from the final chapter of the show as they shared the cover of the script on Twitter.
After ‘Black Adam’ ‘Enola Homes 2’ Post Credit Scene Starring Henry Cavill Is Again Causing a Fan Frenzy
First, there was uproar among the fans when reports started flying in that Henry Cavill was meeting with Marvel. Next, they were delighted to see their favorite Superman make a cameo in Black Adam which confirmed his status in the DCEU. Now a few months after that brief appearance in...
This ‘Enola Holmes 2’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Parallel Proves Millie Bobby Brown Is a True Rebel
Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most talented individuals in the industry today. At such a young age, she achieved success and heights people can only dream of. And undoubtedly, the actress has a long career ahead of her. As of late, Brown is the leading choice of all directors. However, as we all know, the actress got her big breakthrough with her role as Eleven in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.
With ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Episode 1 Details Out, Fans Interpret What It Could Possible Mean for the Future Storyline
As per the tradition of the show, the streaming giant reveals the title of the first episode of season 5 of Stranger Things on Twitter. While fans have been waiting for the details of the show, Netflix officially revealed the picture of the front page of the script. As the picture suggests, the title of the episode is ‘The Crawl.’ The name created a little confusion in the minds of fans as they tried to get the meaning out of it according to their imagination.
After Millie Bobby Brown, Russo Brothers Add Marvel and ‘Breaking Bad’ Actors to the All-Star Cast of ‘The Electric State’
Russo Brothers are one of the most popular director duos in the industry today. In the past few years, Russo Brothers gave some massively popular films and series, most notably, The Avenger films. Russo Brothers are back with one more project for the streaming platform. The duo will be the showrunners for Netflix’s upcoming film, Electric State. After Millie Bobby Brown, The Avengers Endgame directors have made some interesting additions to the cast of The Electric State.
“Maybe try some cat-cow poses” – Hugh Jackman Yet Again Trolls Ryan Reynolds While Teasing Wolverine’s Appearance in ‘Deadpool 3’
Fans can’t keep calm as Deadpool is returning with a double dose of everything whether it is entertainment or action. The creators have certainly made things more exciting by casting Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds together. We recently saw the Canadian star inviting his friend to the third installment as Wolverine. Viewers first saw this Marvel superhero character in the 2000 film X-Men embodied by the Australian actor.
‘The Crown’ Actress Elizabeth Debicki Justifies the Disparaging of the “Clearly Fictional” Season 5
Apart from being critically acclaimed, The Crown is also one of the most popular shows on Netflix. With a world obsessed with the British Royal Family, it is hardly a surprise that the dramatic retelling of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign has such a massive fan following. On the flip side, the show has also garnered its fair share of controversies ever since its first season.
