MySanAntonio
LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
James Hardie: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $167.4 million. The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share. The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $997.6 million in...
MySanAntonio
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
