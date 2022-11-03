ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wfxl.com

GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 arrested after Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
ALBANY, GA
douglasnow.com

Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges

On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries

ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
BONAIRE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
The Albany Herald

Three teens arrested on armed robbery, assault charges

ALBANY -- Three suspects, including teenagers ages 14 and 16, were arrested on armed robbery charges Friday, Albany police said in a news release. Albany Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to an armed robbery, and when they arrived at the scene they found two male victims who told officers that three male suspects pointed a firearm at them and stole AirPods, money, cellphones and other items.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

3 charged in Albany armed robbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany Police need your help finding wanted man

Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
ALBANY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

South Georgia police chief accused of burglary

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
ADEL, GA
WALB 10

APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy