wfxl.com
GBI investigating death of Lee County inmate
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate at the Lee County Jail on Friday, November 4, at 5:30 a.m. GBI agents say that the inmate, Devorriss Haynes, was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany where he...
WALB 10
1 arrested after Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person was arrested after he and two other suspects robbed two men at gunpoint, an Albany Police Department incident report states. The incident happened on Friday around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in an alley. Two people told police they were robbed at gunpoint by three men after handing out political surveys in the area.
douglasnow.com
Ben Hill officers serve search warrant, arrest three on drug charges
On October 31, in the early morning hours, the Ben Hill County Sheriff's Office Special Operations team conducted an undercover narcotics operation in Ben Hill County. During the operation, agents and deputies served a search warrant at 408 West Magnolia Street in Fitzgerald. During the execution of the search, agents...
WALB 10
APD: Albany man injured by possible gunshot, suspect unknown
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was injured after likely being hit by a bullet during an aggravated assault, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) incident report. On Friday, Oct. 4, around 11: 20 p.m. Albany police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of South Cleveland Street. The responding officer found the victim was injured in the right part of his chest, according to the incident report.
Kidnapping at Walmart in Warner Robins thwarted by witnesses
WARNER ROBINS — A kidnapping attempt at a Walmart in Warner Robins was thwarted by witnesses who held the suspect until police arrived. Members of Warner Robins Police Department were dispatched to 2720 Watson Blvd. in reference to a kidnapping in progress. Officers found that 67-year-old Haimnarine Doobay had...
SWAT team apprehends suspect with no injuries
ALBANY — The Albany-Dougherty SWAT team was able to apprehend a suspect with no injuries during a standoff in Albany on Saturday. A news release from the Albany Police Department indicated that APD officers responded to the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. Saturday in response to an aggravated assault call.
UPDATE: 3 people found dead in a home in Bonaire identified
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UPDATE, 5:50 p.m.:. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the victims found shot dead in the 100 block of Edgarton Way have been identified as Betsy Burke, 84, of Bonaire, Tiara Burke, 34, of Bonaire, and Antwain Everett, 35, of Macon. No other information...
Kidnapping call at Walmart leads police to witness holding suspect at gunpoint
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child who was dragged from a car at a Warner Robins Walmart and choked was rescued by a witness who held a gun on the suspect until police arrived, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Warner Robins police said they were called out...
Two people found dead in Warner Robins home after morning welfare check by police
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were found dead in a Warner Robins home on Monday according to Coroner James Williams. He says the pair were found during a welfare check around 9 a.m. by the Warner Robins Police Department in a home on Cohen Walker Drive. The people...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglary
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. - Deputies have arrested a Georgia police chief accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a release that they arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday, was booked into the Atkinson County Jail,...
Three teens arrested on armed robbery, assault charges
ALBANY -- Three suspects, including teenagers ages 14 and 16, were arrested on armed robbery charges Friday, Albany police said in a news release. Albany Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to an armed robbery, and when they arrived at the scene they found two male victims who told officers that three male suspects pointed a firearm at them and stole AirPods, money, cellphones and other items.
WALB 10
APD: Man arrested after firing shots at police leads to hours-long standoff
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Saturday after police said he fired shots at one person and at law enforcement that then turned into an hours-long standoff, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). It happened in the 800 block of South Street before 9 a.m. on Saturday.
WALB 10
Convicted Albany drug trafficker sentenced to 35 years in federal prison
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany-based fentanyl and meth trafficker has been sentenced to over 30 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Jamie Keith, aka JGottiDaBoss, aka Cocho, 41, was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison to be...
WALB 10
3 charged in Albany armed robbery
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people, including two teenagers, were charged in connection to an armed robbery that happened Friday in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Mason Swan, 18, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were charged in connection to the armed robbery. It happened in the 900...
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to double homicide on Morris Avenue
MACON, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man and charged him in connection to a double homicide that happened on Morris Avenue in Macon on Thursday. The Bibb County Sheriff's Investigators charged 30-year-old Deon Banks with the deaths of of 61-year-old Milton Jolly and 41-year-old George Brooks according to a press release.
southgatv.com
Albany Police need your help finding wanted man
Albany, GA – The Albany Police Department has requested the publics help located wanted suspect via their social media platform. “We would like your assistance with locating Tyrone Mays Jr. Mays is wanted for Aggravated Battery, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Criminal Trespass.”. Anyone with information regarding...
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
WALB 10
Albany officer: Gang violence is increasing in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB spoke to the Albany Police Department as gang violence seems to be on the uptick. Keep reading to see what the department said about what their seeing in the streets of Albany. The question I know a lot of people are thinking about, it seems...
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
WALB 10
APD needs help finding elderly man missing since October
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding an elderly man. Police are asking for help finding Elton Dumas, 85. He was last seen in October 2022. Police said he is known to walk around his neighborhood on N Riverview Circle. Anyone with information on...
