MySanAntonio
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
MySanAntonio
Take-Two: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Monday reported a loss of $257 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.25 per share.
MySanAntonio
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
MySanAntonio
Kaleyra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MILAN (AP) _ Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR) on Monday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter. The Milan-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $83.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $84.8 million.
