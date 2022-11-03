ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

WKTV

Kemble Park basketball courts dedicated to late Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica has dedicated the basketball courts at Kemble Park to the late Patrick Johnson, a community advocate who founded the local Hoops and Dreams program. A ceremony was held Monday to dub “The Patrick Johnson Courts at Kemble Park” which now display his...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Bail reform, trust in police issues at forefront of Oneida County Sheriff's race

Utica, N.Y.-- There many issues are at the forefront of the race for sheriff in Oneida County. One of the largest, bail reform. The law was enacted in 2019 ended the issuance of cash bail in most misdemeanor and non-violent felonies to reduce the risk of a person being jailed simply because they were unable to post bail. Both candidates agree that the law and its implementation have been flawed.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary to host ceremony honoring Veterans

FRANKFORT, N.Y. -- An annual ceremony at Frankfort-Schuyler Elementary School will take place Thursday to thank and honor Veterans. All students will participate in the ceremony which will include patriotic songs sung by students, musical numbers played by the school band, essays written and presented by fifth-grade students as well as many guest speakers and other presenters. Local Veterans will also have an opportunity to share their stories.
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Food Truck Rally to be held at JFK Middle School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- John F. Kennedy Middle School will be holding a Food Truck Rally on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 12:30- 2 p.m. On hand will be, "Oh Crepe & Waffles" which offers French-style crepes and Belgium waffles, served with coffee, and "Savage Eats" which offers specialty sandwiches made with beef and different kinds of exotic meats. Both will be out front of the school waiting for the public's arrival.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Ommegang in Cooperstown partnering with "Hops for Hero's"

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Ommegang, a brewery in Cooperstown is partnering with the "Hops for Hero's" campaign this Veterans Day. Ommegang will serve “Homefront IPA” on Nov. 11 to support the campaign which benefits the national charity Soldiers’ Angels. Soldiers’ Angels annual campaign, invites craft breweries to make...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

2022 graduating class of Corrections Officer Academy announced

UTICA, N.Y. -- Oneida County Sheriff, Robert Maciol announced the 2022 graduating class of the Corrections Officer Academy, Monday. The Sheriff’s Office conducts the training with the help of the Mohawk Valley Police Academy and takes place at Mohawk Valley Community College. The Corrections Academy includes a variety of training that includes, classroom learning, practical exercises, physical fitness training, and military drills.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

UCD holding annual collection event at Adirondack Bank Center for Veterans

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Nov. 11 the Utica Center for Development's (UCD) CNY Veteran's Outreach Center will be holding its annual collection event. From 12-4:30 p.m. staff along with volunteers from the UCD will be outside the Adirondack Bank Center, at the Labatt Blue Entrance, accepting drive-up donations. The UCD...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Irish Cultural Center holds bicentennial gala

Utica, N.Y.-- The Irish cultural center of the mohawk valley held their bicentennial dinner gala in Utica. The event featured a cocktail hour, buffet dinner and a special program to cap off the evening. According to Patrick Roach, one of the center's board members, the Irish had a major role in building the mohawk valley.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Rescue Mission of Utica hosting annual Thanksgiving Banquet

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Rescue Mission of Utica is hosting its annual Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Thursday, Nov. 24 with a Worship Service prior. Service will begin at 11 a.m. with dinner to be served immediately following from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. If you cannot attend but would...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida Tractor Supply hosting photos with Santa on Nov. 20

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Tractor Supply in Oneida will be hosting a photos with Santa event on Nov. 20. From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with a local, professional photographer. The first 25 customers who participate...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Hamilton College sirens will go off Thursday for practice drill

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Hamilton College will be conducting a campus-wide shelter-in-place drill, on Thursday. The campus outdoor sirens will go off around 9:30 a.m. and will last for a total of 10 minutes. The drill is being conducted in an effort to observe the college community's response to the order...
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

NHFD to host Christmas Festival on Nov. 19

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The New Hartford Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its first annual "Believe" event on Nov. 19. The event is a Christmas festival complete with a Sant and Mrs. Claus meet and greet, food trucks and a parade. There will also be music and local vendors. While...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Rome Health opens new $11.5 million medical center

ROME, N.Y. -- Rome Health officially opened its new $11.5 million medical center on Monday. The center is located on the main campus attached to the hospital. The expansion is two stories, 31,000 square feet and equipped with 42 exam rooms. It also includes primary care, surgical specialties, diagnostic testing...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Main Street in Oneonta closed Tuesday night

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Main Street in Oneonta will be closed Tuesday, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, due to a hydrant replacement. When water is turned back on, residents in the area may experience a change in water color or pressure. This is a common but not permanent problem and should not worry anyone. The city suggests you simply run your faucet for a few minutes until the water looks normal.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Gas prices on the rise as colder weather approaches in New York

Gas prices continue to rise in the Utica area and across New York State with oil prices back over $90 a barrel. According to AAA, average prices around Utica were $3.88 on Monday, up 3 cents from last week and 16 cents from a month ago. The state average has...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Taberg woman charged with DWI after crash investigation

VERONA, N.Y.-- An investigation into a one-car crash in September has led to the arrest of a Taberg woman who is now charged with driving while intoxicated with children in the car. According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Sept. 11 on Sand Hill Road in...
VERONA, NY
WKTV

Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location. Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
MOHAWK, NY
WKTV

Annual Micah Hope Christmas Project begins

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. -- The First Presbyterian Church is hosting its annual Micah Hope Christmas Project. The project began in hopes of helping to meet the needs of children during the holiday season. The Little Falls Central School District (LFCSD) has provided a list of students who would benefit from...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
WKTV

Mohawk Village Market closing mid-November

MOHAWK, N.Y. – After 33 years, the owners of Mohawk Village Market are retiring and closing the shop later this month. The store is slated to close Nov. 19, and the groceries and meats will be 25% off for customers paying in cash until then. In a post to...
MOHAWK, NY

