Read full article on original website
Related
Subtropical Storm Nicole is on track to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Florida
A powerful storm packing torrential rain and damaging winds could slam into Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane this week as many residents are still enduring the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Where is Subtropical Storm Nicole now? What the forecast says about Florida track
Nicole will begin strengthening on Tuesday as Florida’s eastern coast prepares for a possible tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane later this week.
Comments / 0