LivePerson: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) on Monday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street...
PowerSchool: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) _ PowerSchool Holdings Inc. (PWSC) on Monday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Folsom, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share. The results...
Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $63.2 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average...
Take-Two: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) on Monday reported a loss of $257 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.54. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $1.25 per share.
Sandstorm Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $31.7 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average...
Pandora Sees Solid Quarter, Takes Precautions Against Recession
PARIS — Pandora continues to grow at pace in the third quarter, despite growing concerns about a global recession. The Danish jeweler saw “another solid quarter” as it reported revenues of 5.26 billion Danish kroner, or $707.1 million.More from WWDPhotos of Loren Gray's Jewelry Line, &always31 Playful Jewelry Gifts for the Fashion-MindedRoyal Wedding Tiaras in History This amounted to a 3 percent increase compared to the corresponding period lin 2021, in line with the high bracket of consensus estimates. Revenue was 13 percent higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. But the company is already “taking precautionary measures to ensure our...
