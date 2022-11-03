ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Victory Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $72.8 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Triumph Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $106.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 7 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average...
The Associated Press

Squarespace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.1 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 7 cents. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Quanergy to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”), a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, on Monday, November 14, 2022 after the financial markets close. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005241/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy