Victory Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $72.8 million.

The San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $207.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $206.6 million.

