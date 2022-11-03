Read full article on original website
Macron to pressure France's most climate-damaging industries
French President Emmanuel Macron is to meet in Paris with the heads of the country's most climate-damaging industries to pressure them to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Cop27 news – live: World faces a ‘billion climate refugees’ if crisis talks fail
The world is facing a billion climate refugees if international leaders fail in crisis talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley has warned at Cop27. In a scathing attack on industrialised nations, she criticised the west for their part in causing climate disasters for developing countries due their high carbon emissions.Speaking at an event organised by Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Mottley said: “We were the ones whose blood, sweat and tears financed the industrial revolution.“Are we now to face double jeopardy by having to pay the cost as a result of those greenhouse gases from the...
