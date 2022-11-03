The world is facing a billion climate refugees if international leaders fail in crisis talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley has warned at Cop27. In a scathing attack on industrialised nations, she criticised the west for their part in causing climate disasters for developing countries due their high carbon emissions.Speaking at an event organised by Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, Ms Mottley said: “We were the ones whose blood, sweat and tears financed the industrial revolution.“Are we now to face double jeopardy by having to pay the cost as a result of those greenhouse gases from the...

