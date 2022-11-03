Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation

Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under investigation for violating undue influence rules .

“He is suspended, pending the investigation,” Brodie told the Free Press. “I’m investigating and sending what I find to the MSHAA. I don’t know if they’re doing anything on their end or just taking what I’m finding."

Crowell did not coach in the district semifinal win over Woodhaven, and he will not be on the sideline for the defending Division 1 state champions and No. 1-ranked Tigers in the district final against Saline on Friday.

Brodie is unaware of any timetable for the investigation as he works with the MHSAA.

The investigation began after a Detroit Free Press story ran on Detroit King senior Jameel Croft Jr. stated Crowell gave him a ride to a summer practice for Belleville before his freshman year, and that Croft believed he was going to attend Belleville until he decided to attend Detroit King.

Crowell denied the allegations.

The Detroit Free Press states the MHSAA may also be investigating a violation of a travel rule when, in 2019, Crowell took players to compete in a seven-on-seven tournament in State College, Pennsylvania, and that an eighth grader may have been among the players who traveled, and that the program is playing kids who do not live in Belleville. Belleville is a school of choice and open district.