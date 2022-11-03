Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
One killed, three injured in multi-vehicle crash at Ocala intersection
The Ocala Police Department is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 10th Street on Saturday evening. Shortly before the accident, a 66-year-old woman was traveling northbound on NW 27th Avenue, near the intersection of NW 10th Street, in a silver Honda Pilot, according to OPD.
ocala-news.com
Umatilla woman accused of crashing stolen pickup truck, fleeing scene
A 33-year-old Umatilla woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she allegedly crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled from the scene of the accident. On Sunday, an MCSO corporal responded to the area of SE 207th Terrace and SE 182nd Avenue Road in Umatilla in reference to an accident involving a light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck.
ocala-news.com
Rainbow Over The Equestrian Hotel In Ocala
Check out this beautiful rainbow that appeared over The Equestrian hotel in Ocala. Thanks to Craig Goodwill for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event heading to Salt Springs Run
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip down Salt Springs Run later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, November 11. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair being held this week at Marion County Public Library
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion’s annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair will return to Ocala this Thursday as part of a statewide effort to connect Florida’s veterans with employment opportunities. During the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event, CareerSource CLM will help match veterans and their...
ocala-news.com
Golden Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
Check out the beautiful golden rays in the evening sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
June Simpson Boston
June Simpson Boston, 87, of Ocala, FL passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2022 after a battle with dementia. June was born on May 22, 1935 to Henry “Harry” Simpson Jr. and Dorothy Branch Simpson in Lake City, FL. She attended school in Summerfield and High Springs, graduating from High Springs High School in 1953. After marrying and raising her two daughters, she reunited with her childhood sweetheart Bill and they were wed in 1975. They resided in Valdosta, GA and the Ocala area.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Electric Utility receives “Building Strong Communities” award
The “Building Strong Communities” award was presented to Ocala Electric Utility during the Florida Municipal Electric Association’s annual Energy Connections Conference and Trade Show, which was held earlier this week in Orlando. These awards were created to recognize Florida’s community-owned public power utilities for their efforts to...
ocala-news.com
OPD arrests man accused of threatening cousin with firearm
A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Ocala Police Department after he was accused of threatening his cousin with a firearm during a card game. On Friday, October 28, shortly after 6:40 p.m., an OPD officer responded to a residence in the 1800 block of NW 2nd Street in reference to a man, later identified as Johntrelle C. Fields, who had allegedly used a firearm to threaten a relative.
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital receives 37 Healthgrades Quality Awards
HCA Florida Healthcare announced last week that its hospitals were recognized with over 650 quality awards from Healthgrades, including 37 awards that were received by HCA Florida Ocala Hospital. Healthgrades, a leading marketplace that connects doctors and patients, recognizes high-performing hospitals for their commitment to delivering excellence in patient care...
ocala-news.com
Forest High School band program to host mattress sale fundraiser for new uniforms
The Forest High School’s Marching Wildcats will host a mattress sale fundraiser on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to raise money for new uniforms to celebrate the band program’s 100th anniversary season. In the winter of 1922, the first school band in the state...
ocala-news.com
Earnest Proctor Young
Earnest Proctor Young, age 79, of Ocala Florida, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 3, 2022. He was born on August 24, 1943 in Belfry, Kentucky a son to the late Hiram and Suzy Mahala (Cline) Young. On January 1, 1963 he married his best friend, Judith Young. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, Earnest Dale Young; brothers, James Young, Bill Young and Darrell Young; two sisters, Una Fay Painter and Myrtle Davies.
