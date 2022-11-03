State volleyball preview: Sheldon, Marshfield, Creswell and Monroe all favorites to advance

The final weekend of the state volleyball tournament is back at full strength for the first time since 2019.

Eight teams at each classification level will vie for championships Friday and Saturday at three different sites across the state.

The Class 6A and 5A tournaments are at Forest Grove High; 4A and 3A are at Springfield High; and 2A and 1A are at Ridgeview High in Redmond.

The tournaments haven’t been at eight teams for three years. The 2020 tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 tournaments were limited to four teams to lessen the number of people at each site.

For perennial 6A tournament team Sheldon, the return of the eight-team field has been met with enthusiasm.

“Expectations are high,” coach Martine Wodke said. “We’re really excited to be here, and we were really sad not to have eight here last year, so we’re like, ‘Ok, let’s take advantage of our opportunity.’”

The third-seeded Irish (26-5), who are the Southwest Conference champions, have gone unchallenged in the playoffs so far with a pair of 3-0 wins against Glencoe and St. Mary’s Academy.

Next up is a quarterfinal match at 10 a.m. Friday against fellow SWC member South Medford. Sheldon has already defeated the No. 6 Panthers (23-6) twice this season.

South Medford senior outside hitter Katie Clevenger was the SWC player of the year. Sheldon’s Beaux Bruegman, Elle Bruegman, Gwen Fife and Kaitlyn Wood were all named first-team all-conference.

“I’m a little anxious because I know that it’s hard to beat a team three times,” Wodke said. “But my team is really excited and they’re ready to go.”

The winner will advance to play either No. 2 Westview or No. 10 Roseburg in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The championship match is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Marshfield (20-3), the No. 1 seed in the 4A tournament, will open with a quarterfinal match against No. 8 Crook County at 8 a.m. Friday.

The winner will play either No. 4 Tillamook or No. 5 Baker at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship match is at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Pirates haven’t lost to a 4A team this season and are led by junior outside hitter Bridget Gould, who was the Midwestern League player of the year for North Bend in 2021 before transferring schools.

A pair of Mountain Valley Conference foes will meet in the 3A quarterfinals when No. 7 Creswell (18-6) plays No. 10 Siuslaw (14-11) at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The Bulldogs were the 2019 state runner-ups and finished fourth last season.

They’re led by outside hitter Lizabelle Osborn who has 341 kills, 201 digs and 66 aces.

The Vikings pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament so far by knocking off No. 2 Pleasant Hill last weekend to earn a spot at the final site.

The winner will play either No. 3 Santiam Christian or No. 6 Burns in the semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Friday. The championship match is at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Monroe (25-4) placed third last season at the 2A tournament and is back as the No. 2 seed with a match against Valley Coast Conference rival No. 7 Oakridge (23-6) at 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The winner will play either No. 3 Gaston or No. 6 Stanfield in an 8:30 p.m. semifinal Friday. The championship match is at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Volleyball tournament schedule

CLASS 6A

Friday-Saturday at Forest Grove HS

Quarterfinals: No. 4 Sheldon vs. No. 6 South Medford, 10 a.m.

CLASS 4A

Friday-Saturday at Springfield HS

Quarterfinals: No. 1 Marshfield vs. No. 8 Crook County, 8 a.m.

CLASS 3A

Friday-Saturday at Springfield HS

Quarterfinals: No. 15 Siuslaw vs. No. 7 Creswell, 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Friday-Saturday at Ridgeview HS

Quarterfinals: No. 7 Oakridge vs. No. 2 Monroe, 3:15 p.m.