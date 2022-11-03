Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia's Series 'The Company You Keep' Sets Premiere Date
ABC just revealed the premiere date for the Milo Ventimiglia-led series The Company You Keep. The broadcast network announced its midseason schedule, solidifying that the heist drama will debut on February 19. Along with The Company You Keep debut, the Disney-backed broadcast network also dropped the release date for the...
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2: Where You've Seen the Cast Before
The White Lotus finally returns for the long-awaiting season 2. The well-loved and fan-favorite series won 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 1. While the last season was set on a resort in Hawaii, this season takes place on a Sicilian resort. The show follows the exploits of both guests...
Collider
Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Series as Hermes
Another God has been added to the pantheon. Deadline is reporting that three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda has been cast in Disney+’s upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians series! The Hamilton star will be playing Hermes, the Greek messenger God, in a guest role. Production on the series is currently underway in Vancouver.
Collider
'Monster': Ryan Murphy Anthology Series Renewed for Two More Seasons With New Killers
True Crime fans and enthusiasts can celebrate. After the immense success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix announced today that the anthology series is moving forward with at least two seasons. Just like the first season, the upcoming two installments are set to chronicle the life of serial killers who have made a huge negative impact on society. The names of the criminals whose stories will be covered in the upcoming episodes haven’t been disclosed.
Collider
Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevigne Face New Threats in 'Carnival Row' Season 2 Trailer
Even though Prime Video series Carnival Row wrapped filming it's Season 2 a long time ago, fans of the series have had to wait more than a year to check out how the story continues – and they’ll have to wait a little more. Today, Prime Video finally revealed the release date for the next batch of episodes: They are coming in early 2023. The bad news is, the streamer has also officially confirmed that the next season of the fantasy series will be it's last.
Collider
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
Collider
Did You Catch That Actor Swap in the ‘House of the Dragon’ Finale?
The season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon aired a couple of weeks back to much fanfare, as fans of the fantasy drama series were left to process the state of play in Westeros. With the series not returning till at least 2024, there would be ample time for fans to imagine Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D’Arcy) response to the death of her son, Prince Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in the skies above Storm’s End. In the months that follow, there will likely be those also rewatching the series. In the finale, there is an actor switch you might have missed.
Collider
'Capturing the Killer Nurse' Trailer Reveals the True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Good Nurse'
If Netflix has proved one thing over its tenure as one of the top streaming platforms, it’s that they know how to make a great true crime production. The streamer’s brought us everything from the unscripted and over-the-top true story of Tiger King and the horrific and brutal slayings of the notorious Richard Ramirez in Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer to scripted productions like Ryan Murphy’s record-breaking limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story that proved to be such a hit it landed Murphy an anthology contract with Netflix. This fall, audiences were given another unbelievably tragic and twisted scripted tale about one nurse’s killer secret in the book-turned-film The Good Nurse starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain. And now, they’re following it up with a documentary behind the real story of the murderer who would come to be known as Charles Cullen in Capturing the Killer Nurse.
Collider
'SNL': COVID Is a Suitable Vacation Option in New Sketch
Saturday Night Live loves to call out society and now they're doing it with COVID. Remember the days when you could go outside and see other people wearing masks and taking the pandemic seriously? Because I do and this sketch is honestly a pretty good call out to both how people are currently reacting to COVID as well as everyone's return to the mentality of needing a break. Host Amy Schumer took to a classic Saturday Night Live commercial format with ease and it was honestly very fun.
Collider
Does ‘House of the Dragon’ & ‘Rings of Power’ Show We've Lost Our Taste for Good Vs Evil?
The success of Game of Thrones proved that audiences find morally gray fantasy characters compelling, so it was to be expected that its spin-off prequel series House of the Dragon would follow in its footsteps. Less expected was that Amazon's prequel to The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power, would also dip its toes into a more complex morality, stepping away from what general audiences may have expected from a prequel to J.R.R. Tolkein's fantasy epic. It begs the question: have audiences lost their taste for stories of straightforward stories of "good versus evil"?
Collider
What 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Might Have in Store According to Tolkien's Books
With Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the books, the plotlines of the future seasons of the show have started taking shape: whether from hints and interviews or major events of the books, there are certain to be a handful of important moments and climactic episodes coming in future seasons. The series has certainly shown a tendency to tweak plotlines and invent some key elements out of whole cloth, but despite all of the creative detours of the show, there are established events from Tolkien’s histories that are bound to be explored in future episodes.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Jason Concepcion on Why Having More Dragons is a Disadvantage for Rhaenyra's Side
Season 1 of House of the Dragon has left fans on a cliffhanger that raises many questions about the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. The war began the moment when Aegon II was crowned as the new in King's Landing. When christened with Aegon, the conqueror’s crown and sword and publicly pronounced the protector of the seven realms – all signs of legitimacy surrounds him weakening the claim of King Viserys’ real heir Rhaenyra. In the books, the Princess simply tells the envoy, who comes to Dragonstone with terms from the Greens, “Tell my half-brother that I will have my throne, or I will have his head.” But in the series we see the Black Queen delays her answer. But as fate decreed, Prince Aemond and Vhagar accidentally killed his nephew, Luce and the war has begun. In a new featurette, House of the Dragon podcast co-host Jason Concepcion talks about why dragons aren’t an advantage in the upcoming war.
Collider
8 Ways 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Can Preserve the Memory of Chadwick Boseman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is to release on November 11. Ahead of its release, many viewers were speculating how the franchise will continue given the passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020. Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast T’Challa has been met with mixed reactions. Many viewers feel that...
Collider
Your Quick Reminder of Everything That's Happened So Far Before ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
The span of time between MCU films and their direct sequels seems to be getting longer and longer. Four years between Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Five years between Ant-Man and the Wasp and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Six years between Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even without the plethora of other MCU releases in between to cloud our memories, the sheer size of the gap is enough to prompt a cascade of rewatches– especially when the core characters tend to show up in all those other movies. Keeping up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a lot like keeping up with a big comic crossover event, only instead of picking your titles off the rack every month, you wait several months (or years) for an air date or theatrical release to see your favorite character’s next adventure. Thankfully, fans of Black Panther have only had to wait four years for Ryan Coogler’s follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, that’s a long time. Most of us could probably use a refresher on what’s been going on in Wakanda before November 11th.
Collider
First 'Red One' Image Shows Dwayne Johnson as a Holiday Hero With Chris Evans
With the holiday season now underway, we’re looking forward to titles including the Lindsay Lohan-led Falling For Christmas and the A Christmas Story sequel, A Christmas Story 2, to land on our screens and help spread some cheer. But many of us are keeping our eyes fixed on this time next year for the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans-led holiday action feature currently titled Red One. And today, the production has taken a major step forward as Deadline revealed that cameras have begun to roll on the star-studded holiday tale.
Collider
From Rhodey to Cassie Lang — 8 Characters Who Were Recast in the MCU (And Two Actors Who've Played More Than One Role)
The trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania dropped recently, giving fans their first look at Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) newest adventure. Among the action and drama of the trailer, some fans were shocked to see that the role of Cassie Lang had been recast. Though Emma Fuhrmann played that...
Collider
'Black Adam': 9 Characters and Groups Who Could Go To Kahndaq Next
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson delivered on his promise that Black Adam would change the DC universe. The Jaume Collet-Serra directed film ushered in a new phase of the DC universe and unofficially launched the era of new co-CEOs of DC in James Gunn and Peter Safran. The film introduced another powerful group in the Justice Society of America while simultaneously checking up on different parts of the DC Universe. Black Adam's awakening forced Viola Davis' Amanda Waller to summon the JSA to take on the anti-hero as he is quickly recognized as one of the most powerful people on the planet.
Collider
‘The Last of Us’: 10 Things You Need To Know About HBO’s Upcoming Video Game Adaptation
Historically, video game adaptations haven’t always "wowed" film and television fans. That, of course, has changed in recent years with award-winning releases like Arcane. It’s a good time to be a video game fan, given the many adaptations set to release. The Last of Us is perhaps the...
Collider
'Broadway Rising' Documentary Trailer Proves That the Show Must Go On
“The show must go on!" The official trailer for the Amy Rice-directed feature documentary, Broadway Rising, has been released. The trailer reveals a glimpse into the impact that the COVID-19 shutdown had on the Broadway community when all productions had to close and how businesses built their way back to the stage through determination and resilience.
Collider
That Time Disney Made a Pixar Movie and Pixar Made a Disney Movie
Ten years ago, Walt Disney Animation's Wreck-It-Ralph and Pixar's Brave both became instant modern favorites and moderate commercial successes. While both films tread familiar premises and narrative territory of past animated films done in recent decades prior, these two films demonstrate how, under the control of former chief creative officer and studio head John Lasseter, Disney and Pixar began to emulate each other's thematic and conceptual strengths and meld their respective studio norms.
Comments / 0