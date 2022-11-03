ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County GOP chair accuses Whitmer supporter of biting and slapping at campaign rally

By Frank Witsil, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
A day after President Joe Biden went on national television and make his case for civility and an end to political violence, news surfaced that the Wayne County GOP committee chair claimed she was bitten and pinched at a campaign rally for Tudor Dixon by a supporter of a rival candidate and has the bruises to prove it.

Cheryl Costantino told the Press & Guide she was at the event last Saturday at Armando's Restaurant campaigning for the Republican candidate for Michigan's governor when she saw a woman holding a campaign sign for incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and started walking toward her.

And then, Costantino said, the woman bit and pinched her.

The Free Press left a phone message with Costantino seeking more comment.

The Press & News said a police report was filed, and the Free Press has asked police for more information.

The reported biting incident was hardly at the same level of violence Biden referenced in his speech, but seemed to reinforce the president's message of civility and underscored fears that violence — from biting to death threats — will escalate nationwide as election day nears.

Meanwhile, Dearborn Public Schools confirmed Thursday that the alleged biter, who was not named in the news report, is a staff member, but would not verify she was a teacher, which had been reported. The district said it was alerted to the accusation, adding it is conducting its own investigation before taking disciplinary action or commenting.

Biden's appeal Wednesday was to urge Americans to vote. He made his case that democracy is at stake, saying the nation is "on a path to chaos" and more violence. The president noted that a violent mob stormed the nation's Capitol and accused former President Donald Trump of whipping the crowd "into a frenzy."

He also referenced that the husband of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was hit in the head with a hammer and left in a pool of blood. Pelosi's attacker, Biden said, asked: "Where is Nancy," the same words the mob chanted during the Jan. 6 attack.

Americans, Biden said, must make clear there is no place for voter intimidation or political violence.

In addition, two years ago, several men were arrested for, and some were convicted of, seeking to harm Whitmer.

In the past five years, the number of death threats against bureaucrats and public-health officials and acts of political violence has skyrocketed, and the nature of political violence has also changed, according to a study in the Journal of Democracy.

At the same time, most Americans are opposed to political violence, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in August. The research found 85% of Americans disagree that it is acceptable for a member of their political party to threaten or intimidate others to achieve a political goal.

What's more, the poll found two-thirds of Americans are concerned about acts of violence in their community.

As for the recent biting incident, the Press & News published a photo of Costantino's bruised arm.

"She left a bruise, some little bruises, and one big bruise," the Press & Guide reported Costantino said, adding that the woman was also slapping other people, including a guy who "was just trying to guide her out and ask her to leave, and she refused to leave."

The Press & Guide said a decision on charges "has not yet been made."

Contact Frank Witsil: 313-222-5022 or fwitsil@freepress.com.

Comments / 5

MR. BIG
4d ago

why was she being harassed? she is free to vote fir the candidate of her choice without intimidation but Republicans voters don't hear or believe that...

Reply(2)
2
