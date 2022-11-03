ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeephoenix.org

Governor candidates make final push in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy