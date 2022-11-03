TAHLEQUAH – Both the Republican and Democrat candidates for Oklahoma governor made appearances in Tahlequah just days before the midterm election. The incumbent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, will face Democrat challenger and current State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Nov. 8. On Nov. 4, Stitt attended...
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS & ROLAND – Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland are hosting meet and greets with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty on Nov. 10 and 11. The meet and greets are free, and open to the public. The Cherokee...
