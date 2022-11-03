We're showing our thanks with giveaways aplenty

It's National Gratitude Month!

As our way of giving back, we'll be celebrating with 30 days of contests and giveaways available only to our subscribers. Right now, any current subscriber can enter to win an ultimate trip package to see country music superstar Blake Shelton during his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour coming up in March. We're also choosing one subscriber at random to receive a $100 Target gift card just in time for the holiday shopping season (and be sure to be on the lookout for our holiday gift guides publishing Monday in case you're looking for inspiration). We'll have more to offer throughout the month of November, so be sure to check out our blog to see what's coming down the road.

Again, we're doing this to celebrate YOU and express our appreciation of you subscribing to The Courier Journal. Your subscription supports us as we tackle in-depth stories across the Louisville metro, like these:

The community around Floyds Fork in eastern Jefferson County has seen rapid expansion within the past few years as the need for affordable housing increases. As development booms, however, environmental reporter Connor Giffin learned that many longtime residents and some experts are concerned about the increasing strain being placed on the stream as the risk of potentially devastating flooding continues to rise.

Investigative reporter Andy Wolfson is diving deeper into the case surrounding former commonwealth attorney Ronnie Goldy Jr., and he has learned the Louisville lawyer who first discovered and reported the misconduct to federal officials may now face sanctions of his own thanks to a little-known rule meant to keep investigations and punishments of Kentucky attorneys strictly inside its own law system.

The city of Louisville is still sitting on nearly $59 million in federal funding designated for the city through the American Rescue Plan and city leadership has proposed several new initiatives that may come to fruition through the money. Metro reporter Billy Kobin took a harder look at the new proposal and offers insight into how some of them would benefit the city at large.

There are even more stories available only to subscribers below. Once again, thank you for being a Courier Journal subscriber. I hope to be able to speak with you at our Mobile Newsroom stop at the Iroquois Branch Library this month, but if you can't make it, you can always send me story ideas or comments at mirbyjones@courier-journal.com.

Sincerely,

Mary Irby-Jones