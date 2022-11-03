ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Voters' message ahead of midterms: Fix the economy, end partisanship

In an NBC News poll released Sunday, just three days ahead of the midterm elections, voters focused on the economy and bipartisanship when asked what message they'd send to elected representatives with their vote. Fourteen percent of those surveyed said they would tell their new elected officials a message along...
Parties focused on inflation and abortion in closing ads

The midterm elections have been focused on two key issues in the campaign's home stretch — abortion and inflation — with each party picking one issue to propel them through the fall election season. An NBC News analysis of campaign TV ads from September 1 through November 7...
GEORGIA STATE
Democrats catch up to GOP on enthusiasm in final NBC News poll before midterms

The final national NBC News poll of the 2022 midterms finds a highly competitive campaign landscape ahead of Election Day. While Democrats have pulled even with Republicans in enthusiasm, President Joe Biden remains unpopular, and voters express deep dissatisfaction about the state of the country. Forty-eight percent of likely voters...
Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states

Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
GEORGIA STATE
The GOP needs a counterradicalization strategy

I worked in counterterrorism operations for nearly my entire career at the CIA before retiring in 2019. The battle we engaged in with international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda wasn’t just with their legions of foot soldiers but with their highly effective propaganda arms as well. The U.S. and our allies considered those propagandists fundamental cogs in a terror group’s machinery, and just as culpable as any other terrorist. So we held them accountable when innocent civilians were killed.
GEORGIA STATE
Philadelphia vote count facing delays following GOP challenge

Officials in Philadelphia voted at an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to reinstate a security measure that could dramatically slow vote counting in Pennsylvania's most populous city. The Philadelphia elections board voted 2-1 at a city commissioners meeting around 7 a.m. following a lawsuit filed by a conservative group challenging their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Biden: Voters have a choice between ‘different visions of America’

President Biden campaigned in Maryland on Monday night, warning voters that the direction of the country and the future of democracy were on the midterm ballot ahead of Election Day. NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Julie Tsirkin break down how the president’s message is impacting voters and what the White House’s approval ratings could say about voters’ state of mind. Nov. 8, 2022.
MARYLAND STATE
Tight senate race between Georgia candidates Walker and Warnock

While Herschel Walker is making one of his final pushes, his opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will do the same at a rally in his hometown tomorrow. It is unsure if there will be a winner on election night as a candidate has to receive more than 50% of the vote, and recent polls show neither candidate has crossed that threshold in part to a third-party candidate.Nov. 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Senate Election Results 2022

Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...

