Final poll reveals growing voter enthusiasm ahead of midterm elections
On election eve, NBC News’ Steve Kornacki breaks down the final poll numbers and previews what Americans can expect in the country’s closest races.Nov. 7, 2022.
Voters' message ahead of midterms: Fix the economy, end partisanship
In an NBC News poll released Sunday, just three days ahead of the midterm elections, voters focused on the economy and bipartisanship when asked what message they'd send to elected representatives with their vote. Fourteen percent of those surveyed said they would tell their new elected officials a message along...
Parties focused on inflation and abortion in closing ads
The midterm elections have been focused on two key issues in the campaign's home stretch — abortion and inflation — with each party picking one issue to propel them through the fall election season. An NBC News analysis of campaign TV ads from September 1 through November 7...
How could the midterm election outcome impact Biden's agenda
Democrats are fighting to maintain control of Congress with President Biden's agenda on the line in the midterms as Republican candidates show momentum in the polls. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has the latest ahead of the election.Nov. 8, 2022.
NBC News poll: Voters most blame social media, cable news and Trump for political violence
Social media, cable news media and former President Donald Trump bear “a lot” of responsibility for the rise in political violence, a majority of registered voters say in the latest national NBC News poll. Nearly all voters surveyed in the poll — 93% — say social media deserves...
A tense nation casts a vote for smooth midterm election despite some glitches
Despite some glitches, voting rights advocates said the problems voters encountered in Tuesday's pivotal midterm election appeared to be routine.
Democrats catch up to GOP on enthusiasm in final NBC News poll before midterms
The final national NBC News poll of the 2022 midterms finds a highly competitive campaign landscape ahead of Election Day. While Democrats have pulled even with Republicans in enthusiasm, President Joe Biden remains unpopular, and voters express deep dissatisfaction about the state of the country. Forty-eight percent of likely voters...
Former President Trump votes for Gov. DeSantis in midterm election
Former President Donald Trump said he voted for Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm election at a Florida polling location. Trump urged Americans to get out and vote and said, “this is going to be a very important election.”Nov. 8, 2022.
Senior UK government member resigns amid bullying claims
A senior member of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has resigned after mounting allegations that he bullied colleagues
NBC News poll: Democrats catch up with Republicans in enthusiasm, but Biden remains unpopular
There are just two days until Election Day and more than 40 million people have already voted. Republicans need a net gain of just five seats to take control of the House — the smallest number of seats the out-of-power party has needed since 1932.Nov. 6, 2022.
Republicans who have denied or questioned the 2020 results are on the ballot Tuesday in these key states
Voters on Tuesday will encounter Republican candidates up and down the ballot who've denied or questioned the results of the presidential race Donald Trump lost. The so-called election deniers are running in Senate and House races, as well for statewide offices that have major influence over elections, such as governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
The GOP needs a counterradicalization strategy
I worked in counterterrorism operations for nearly my entire career at the CIA before retiring in 2019. The battle we engaged in with international terrorist groups like Al Qaeda wasn’t just with their legions of foot soldiers but with their highly effective propaganda arms as well. The U.S. and our allies considered those propagandists fundamental cogs in a terror group’s machinery, and just as culpable as any other terrorist. So we held them accountable when innocent civilians were killed.
Philadelphia vote count facing delays following GOP challenge
Officials in Philadelphia voted at an emergency meeting Tuesday morning to reinstate a security measure that could dramatically slow vote counting in Pennsylvania's most populous city. The Philadelphia elections board voted 2-1 at a city commissioners meeting around 7 a.m. following a lawsuit filed by a conservative group challenging their...
Even if white people could be Black for just one day, they couldn’t handle the truth | Opinion
It’s amazing to hear some white people complain how hard they have it and how they are the victims of racism, Leonard Pitts Jr. says.
Biden: Voters have a choice between ‘different visions of America’
President Biden campaigned in Maryland on Monday night, warning voters that the direction of the country and the future of democracy were on the midterm ballot ahead of Election Day. NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Julie Tsirkin break down how the president’s message is impacting voters and what the White House’s approval ratings could say about voters’ state of mind. Nov. 8, 2022.
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers are feeling heading into Election Day
As millions of voters head to the polls, NBC News’ Hallie Jackson explains how both political parties are feeling ahead of the midterms and how confident they are that they’ll come out on top. Nov. 8, 2022.
As Democrats press 'threat to democracy' in campaign's final days, few GOP candidates still want to talk about 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan, checked off every issue he says his campaign is focused on in the closing weeks of a key midterm race: Crime, sex trafficking, fentanyl, education, the economy, business regulations and gas prices. One issue he...
Tight senate race between Georgia candidates Walker and Warnock
While Herschel Walker is making one of his final pushes, his opponent, incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock will do the same at a rally in his hometown tomorrow. It is unsure if there will be a winner on election night as a candidate has to receive more than 50% of the vote, and recent polls show neither candidate has crossed that threshold in part to a third-party candidate.Nov. 5, 2022.
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
Florida Senate Election Results 2022
Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it. The expected...
