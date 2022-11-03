Read full article on original website
Penn Community Bank Realigns to Maximize Effectiveness in a Post-Pandemic, Transitioning Economy
Randy Stradling and Stephanie Schwartzberg.Images via Penn Community Bank. A Penn Community Bank organizational realignment — comprising several recent promotions — will help the institution operate cross-functionally and synchronously. Its leaders see these two characteristics as vital to serving the needs of a post-pandemic, transitioning economy.
Montco-Centric Adolf Paier, Jr., Passes; Career Hallmarks Were ‘Integrity, Honesty, Intellect, and Wisdom’
Adolf A. Paier, Jr. (center), surrounded by family.Image via the Paier family at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Adolf A. Paier, Jr., has passed at age 83. The businessman’s personal and professional life was vast but reflected ties to Montgomery County. Gary Miles covered his loss in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Bradford White Corp. Remains Fired Up in Its Advocacy of Skilled Trade Careers in HVAC and Plumbing
Industry Forward initiative from Bradford White seeks to encourage careers in the trades.Image via iStock. Bradford White Corp. — the Ambler-based manufacturer of water heaters and boilers — continues its ongoing initiative to promote the trades to the workforce of tomorrow. Under a charitable giving initiative titled Industry Forward, it promotes the wide variety of skilled labor opportunities available in the plumbing and HVAC industry that can lead to rewarding, long-term careers.
Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
Immaculata University Receives Grant for Montgomery County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Montogomery County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students.
King of Prussia District Reports Steadiness in Commercial Real Estate Vacancy Rates
Renaissance Corporate Park, King of Prussia, which site between Bridgeport and Conshohocken; it is one of a number of area laboratory-science sites available to commercial tenants. The King of Prussia District has released its third-quarter 2022 report on the area’s commercial property vacancy rate. Its analysis shows relative market...
Blue Bell’s Unisys Named as ‘Champion’ for Gender Equity Efforts
Blue Bell-based Unisys is making waves in gender equality. Phila.’s Forum of Executive Women recognized the company as its 2022 Champion of Board Diversity. The accolade was specifically for the tech provider’s efforts to make corporate boardrooms more equitable for women. Unisys is one of 35 commercial enterprises in the Phila. area whose boards of directors comprise at least 30 percent women.
KoP Mall Owner in Reporting Increase in 3Q Occupancy and Rents: Brick-and-Mortar Is ‘Where the Action Is’
Image via King of Prussia Mall at Instagram. Simon Property Group CEO David Simon reacted to his firm’s release of 3Q2022 earnings with assurance that traditional mall shopping is still quite vital. Despite online competition. And a recession. And high inflation. Linda Moss captured his optimism for CoStar News, a Richmond, Va., real estate analytics firm.
Thanksgiving Pies: Upper-Crust Versions Are Plentiful at Montgomery County’s Top Bakers
The Thanksgiving turkey may think it’s the main attraction at the table. But really, it’s all about the pie. Several Montgomery County bakeries have found their true sweet spot in creating seasonal pies and desserts:. Clara’s Custom Cakes (130 West Main Street, Collegeville) focuses on extraordinary cakes and...
Suburbs Now Have More Vacant CRE Space — Including a Harleysville Site — than the Comcast Tower × Two
The former headquarters of Nationwide Mutual Insurance in Harleysville has sold to a pair of real estate investors. The vacated site is one parcel in a glut of current suburban commercial real estate (CRE) inventory. Bob Fernandez did a walk-through of the transaction’s greater implications for the market in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems over a 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Pottstown Hospital was one of five hospitals acquired by Tower Health...
Los Angeles Media Producer ‘DIG’s Giving Thanks to Area Nonprofit Hobart’s Run
DIG, from local filmmaker Grady Craig, is scheduled for an upcoming screening in Phoenixville to benefit Hobart's Run in Pottstown. It’s a long way from Chester Springs, Pa., to L.A., but local native Grady Craig has made the journey there to become V.P. of Business Development and Operations at BondIt Media Capital (a film financing provider) and an Executive Producer at Buffalo 8 (a Santa Monica media company).
Penn Community Bank Contributes $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties
Penn Community Bank's support to Habitat for Humanity is designed to encourage homeownership in Montgomery and Delaware Counties.Image via iStock. Penn Community Bank has contributed $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties (Habitat MontDelCo). The donation aligns with its home-ownership programs: Home Buying, Almost Home Financial Empowerment, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Hats Off to a Hatfield Gem
414 Elizabeth Way, Hatfield, is a five-bedroom beauty whose elegance is balanced perfectly with practicality. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home was built in 2007. The foyer benefits from two stories of windows placed to bathe it in natural light. =. =. The oversized chef’s kitchen has a decidedly Italian-villa feel....
Ardmore Heroes Recall a Decade Ago, Aiding Hurricane Sandy Victims at the Shore
Damage from Hurricane Sandy; it's been a decade since rescuers from Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company arrived onsite at night to help.Image via iStock. Ten years ago, Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company volunteers trekked to Toms River, N.J. to aid in recovery from Hurricane Sandy. Max Bennett carried the participants memories of the relief effort in the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located.Image via OCNJ Daily. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
MCCC Breaks Ground on Leading-Edge Hospitality Institute
Architectural rendering of 20,400-square-foot Hospitality Institute at the Blue Bell Campus, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell.Rendering by Spillman Farmer. As a shovel slices into Blue Bell ground, it symbolizes the start of a new era for hospitality education and training at Montgomery County Community College.
Oktoberfest May Be in the Calendar’s Rear-View Mirror, But Its Tasty Beverages Still Pour Forth
Oktoberfest may be gone, but its flavors are still around and enjoyable.Image via iStock. U.S. marketers don’t get Germany’s Octoberfest exactly correct. First, it starts in late Sept. Second, it’s not the month-long brew-ha-ha advertisers here hope to make it; it lasts only a week abroad. So given its local flexibility, now’s as good a time as any for beer fans to keep sipping. Henry Savage, at The Philadelphia Inquirer, headed up the project to find best-in-the area recommendations for seasonal beer.
SRPRA on Track to Restore Rail Service between Reading and Philadelphia
Image via The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority. The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority is on track to begin the restoration process from Reading to Philadelphia, according to a BCTV.org report.
