Brooklyn Township, PA

Phillies take a different look into historic World Series game 5

By Mark Mussina
 4 days ago

You’ve got to look good to play good.

It’s a phrase many of us heard over and over during our sports careers. (Even though grammatically, you can’t play good, you can only play well). The Phillies will put this to the test tonight in game five of the World Series, as they try to bounce back after being no-hit in Wednesday’s 5-0 game four loss to the Astros.

They’ll be wearing their blue throwback jerseys.

The unique wardrobe twist isn’t all that unique. The Phillies have worn the powder blue uniforms for Thursday night home games all season, however, during the World Series, Thursday was supposed to be an off day. The Monday night rainout and resulting schedule adjustment placed game five in Philly, on Thursday.

So the blue unis are coming out!

Here are a couple other interesting tidbits heading into tonight’s contest.

Pennsylvania has never hosted a World Series game this late in the calendar. The previous record was in 2009, when the Phillies played the Yankees at home for game five of the Fall Classic on November 2.

Also, only one other time in World Series history has a team been no-hit, as the Phillies were last night. It was game five of the 1956 series, when Brooklyn was blanked by Don Larsen of the Yankees, but the Dodgers did win game six the very next day, the same thing the Phillies are trying to do tonight.

Finally, Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander, while being a regular season ace, has atrocious World Series stats.

His 244 wins, eight all-star teams, three no-hitters, two Cy Young awards, and a league MVP will undoubtedly land him in baseball’s Hall of Fame, but in the October, he has struggled mightily.

In eight world series starts, Verlander is 0-6 with and E.R.A of 6.07. Five days ago, in game one, he gave up five earned runs in five innings.

Maybe he'll be better now that it's November?

One thing we know for sure, the Phillies will look good.

