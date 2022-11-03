Read full article on original website
New Hampshire to tap federal relief funds for rental housing
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire will be tapping into $50 million in federal funds to build new rental housing units to help alleviate a shortage of affordable housing. A proposal unanimously approved by the state's Executive Council on Wednesday will award the funding to 30 rental unit developments across the state through the new InvestNH housing program.
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
Report touts Colorado’s TABOR as ‘gold standard’ for state tax policy
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights is the “gold standard” for state tax policy, a new report argues. The report, by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a free-market group that’s known for drafting model legislation adopted in Republican-led states, comes amid the 30th anniversary of TABOR, the constitutional amendment that Colorado voters passed in 1992.
Maryland voters to decide fate of cannabis legalization
(The Center Square) – The fate of an effort to legalize cannabis for adults over the age of 21 is in the hands of Maryland voters. With voting underway and polls opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, voters will decide the fate of a legislatively referred constitutional amendment with “yes” or “no” votes on Question 4.
Arizona county official grilled on hand-count plan in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An official from a rural Arizona county who has been tapped to hand-count all the ballots from next week’s election was grilled in court Friday by lawyers representing a group of retirees suing to block the effort. Cochise County Recorder David Stevens said he has plans to count four races on about 40,000 ballots using more than 250 volunteers he’s recruited from three political parties starting after voting ends Tuesday. The Republican vowed to follow the law on how the much smaller hand-count audits are normally done to check machine vote-counting equipment. But he acknowledged he’s bypassing...
Poll: 73% of Virginia small businesses want Republican-run Congress
(The Center Square) – With Election Day on Tuesday, nearly three-quarters of small business owners in Virginia hope Republicans will come out on top, according to a poll conducted by the small business network Alignable. According to the poll, 73% of small business owners hope Republicans will control both...
Election 2022: Hochul's grip improving in bid to stay in Albany
(The Center Square) – As the final weekend before Election Day arrives, it appears Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is pulling away from Republican challenger U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in the New York governor's race. A statewide poll released Tuesday showed Hochul up 52% to 44%, with 3% undecided. When...
Race for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District promises to be tightly contested
(The Center Square) — Voters have a choice between two starkly different candidates in the tight race for North Carolina's 13th Congressional District, where former college football star Bo Hines faces off against state Sen. Wiley Nickel in next week's general election. Hines, a Republican backed by former President...
Illinois candidates collect endorsements ahead of election
(The Center Square) – Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up endorsements ahead of next week's election. In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others. Republican...
Barriers mean Pennsylvania parents can't easily switch from one public school to another
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania, like much of America, parents will struggle if they want to transfer their children from one public school to another. In a new policy brief, the Reason Foundation found that only 11 states have mandatory open enrollment laws to let parents transfer children to another public school. Furthermore, if families do switch schools, 26 states let public schools charge tuition for transfer students, making it harder for poorer families to choose a different school.
Election 2022: More ballots cast in Ohio than 2018 midterms
(The Center Square) – Ohio voters continue to cast ballots at a faster pace than four years ago with only three days of advance voting remaining before the midterm election concludes Tuesday. Overall, nearly 32,000 more advance votes and absentee ballot requests have come this year compared to the...
Prisoners, dead people were awarded unemployment benefits, Arkansas audit shows
(The Center Square) - A lack of internal controls brought on by the pandemic led to unemployment checks being sent to prisoners and deceased people, according to an Arkansas Legislative audit report. The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services was forced to relax internal controls that may have spotted some of...
Court ruling allows Ohio cities to make own gun laws
(The Center Square) – Ohio cities can return to creating gun safety ordinances more than three years after the city of Columbus filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a bill passed by the General Assembly in 2018. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Friday the state will appeal...
Michigan ranks poorly in public school open-enrollment study
(The Center Square) – Michigan has some catching up to do with other states when it comes to providing open enrollment opportunities for the state’s public-school students. The Reason Foundation’s latest study concludes Michigan fails in four of the five best practices used to evaluate states’ open enrollment...
Dixon narrows polling gap with Whitmer, notches significant statewide endorsement
(The Center Square) – One week before Election Day, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon received two pieces of good news on Tuesday. First, her poll rankings against Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have tilted significantly in Dixon’s favor. Second, she garnered the endorsement of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.
Two Afghanistan veterans contend for seat in North Carolina's new 14th Congressional District
(The Center Square) — Two Afghanistan war veterans are offering voters distinctly different paths for North Carolina’s newly-created 14th Congressional District as they head to the polls next week. Democrat Sen. Jeff Jackson and former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Republican Pat Harrigan will do battle in...
Marist Poll: Fetterman's lead narrows, but remains 6 points ahead of Oz
(The Center Square) – The latest election poll for a Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat shows Democrat John Fetterman maintains a bigger lead over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz than the consensus of four other polls. And the pollster issued a word of caution. “We’re not looking to hedge the result,...
Tennessee early voting trails 2018 numbers
(The Center Square) — While early voting is up nationally, it was down in Tennessee this midterm season compared to 2018. After early voting, there were 882,310 votes cast in Tennessee. In 2018, that total was 1,378,840 while it was 629,485 in 2014. A nationwide Gallup poll showed that...
Illinois National Guard taking steps to assist in election security
(The Center Square) – With the election drawing nearer, the Illinois National Guard is assisting election officials to avoid any cyber security issues. Major General Richard Neely, the adjutant general of Illinois and commander of the Illinois National Guard, joined other National Guard leaders Friday to discuss cyber support for the election. Neely said recent history in Illinois makes this an important issue.
Virginia education partnership seeks to help recover from learning losses
(The Center Square) – To help the state recover from learning losses in fourth-grade math and reading proficiency, four historically black colleges and universities are teaming with two groups to provide tutoring services to at-risk students. The program will employ students at the college and universities to tutor and...
