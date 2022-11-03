ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luling, TX

Country’s largest Buc-ee’s to break ground in Central Texas

By Julianna Russ
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — The largest Buc-ee’s travel center in the country is breaking ground in Central Texas on Nov. 16.

The Luling location, located at 10070 I-10, will now occupy more than 75,000 square feet after replacing the city’s current Buc-ee’s store, which was built in 2003.

Mayor CJ Watts of Luling, former Mayor Mike Hendricks of Luling, Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, and Luling City Manager Mark Mayo will attend the groundbreaking ceremony

“Buc-ee’s operates 43 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Tennessee,” the travel center said.

A release from the company said Buc-ee’s Luling would offer 120 fueling positions, thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers, as well as its award-winning restrooms and cheap gas.

“Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available,” the travel center said.

According to a release, throughout the project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will work closely with local partners, including the City of Luling, the Luling Economic Development Corporation, and Caldwell County.

The location anticipates adding even more jobs to the area by employing at least 200 team members.

ValleyCentral

