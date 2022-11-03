ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

Future Leaders Program makes a difference across West Virginia

By Harper Emch, Larry Marrs
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

CLEAR FORK, WV (WVNS) – A military organization is teaching students around the state about leadership.

The West Virginia National Guard started the Future Leaders Program in 2019, with the goal to teach kids life skills and to become leaders in their community.  The program has grown since it was established to encompass eight counties in 15 different high schools. Although not a military program, it does teach military values and prepares students for life whether in the military, college or entering directly into the workforce.

“I’m part of the national guard for West Virginia and the future leaders program I was like, if I could be a role model for these students in the program that would be amazing.”

Kiesha Holstein, FLP Senior Captain

Deborah Patters, the director of the future leaders program, says she gets messages from parents saying what a difference the program made in their kids.

WVNS

WVNS

ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

