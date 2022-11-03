ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Bateman opts for surgery, out for the season

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore receiver Rashod Bateman is out for the season after deciding to have surgery on his injured foot.

Coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday that Bateman opted for Lisfranc surgery after consulting with his family and agent.

“We support him on that. We understand what he’s doing,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll move forward with it. I think Rashod is a great guy. He really wants to be out there. He wants to play.”

The Ravens drafted Bateman in the first round last year, but his rookie season was delayed by a groin injury. He ultimately caught 46 passes for 515 yards in 12 games in 2021, and Baltimore showed confidence in him when the team traded away receiver Marquise Brown in the offseason.

Bateman began this season by catching touchdown passes of 55 and 75 yards in the first two games, but he’s been slowed of late by his injury and played only 13 snaps in last Thursday’s win at Tampa Bay.

“He’s our wide receiver No. 1, and we know how much he wants to be out there with us, but me and our whole offense have confidence in all the other guys,” tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “We know those guys are ready to step up.”

Bateman posted “darkest times of them all for sure” on social media, but said he appreciates the love and support and can’t question God’s plan.

The Ravens lose Bateman at a time when they were hoping a friendlier schedule would help with their injury issues. After beating Cleveland and Tampa Bay in a span of five days last week, the Ravens had extra time to prepare for their matchup this coming Monday at New Orleans. Then they have an open date after that, meaning Baltimore will end up playing just one game in a 23-day span.

“These games come when they come. We have kind of an interesting setup here with the Thursday game, then a Monday game, then a bye,” Harbaugh said. “So, hopefully we can take maximum advantage of that in terms of opportunity to recover from some of those things.”

On Thursday, tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) missed practice. However, the outlook is better on defense. Linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo, who were both out with Achilles tendon injuries, have been activated.

“I’ve seen different guys in our room. I’m kind of like the last man standing,” linebacker Odafe Oweh said. “Just having Tyus back and a bunch of guys like David outside there and just working out, it feels good. We’re warming up and heating up right when we’re supposed to be.”

With Bateman and Andrews limited last week, Baltimore showed off some of its depth at receiver and tight end. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

“We have guys,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “They’re just waiting for an opportunity and they showed it. We’re just going to need that each and every game.”

The Ravens haven’t had much success throwing deep this season. They have only five passes of at least 30 yards, and Bateman had three of those receptions.

Harbaugh said DeSean Jackson, signed last month to the practice squad, is probably ready to play for Baltimore for the first time Monday.

“If I get the call, for sure I’ll be ready,” the 35-year-old Jackson said. “It’s not my decision. I’m just here taking it day by day, getting ready.”

Related
The Associated Press

Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans’ offense. A week after a comprehensive 24-0 shutout of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Saints were held to a season-low 243 yards in a tepid 27-13 home loss to the Ravens that dropped them to 3-6. New Orleans settled for a field goal on the last play of the half after Dalton’s misfire, which sailed off of Callaway’s fingertips, and did not get a touchdown until the game was out of reach late in the fourth quarter.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Tua, Dolphins outlast Bears on Fields' record rushing day

CHICAGO (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa held two thumbs up as he walked off the field following another big performance that helped propel the Dolphins to a win. The way Justin Fields was running for Chicago, Miami sure needed it. Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns, Tyreek Hill had 143 yards receiving and Miami overcame a record-setting rushing effort by Fields to beat the Bears 35-32 on Sunday. In a game where neither team did much to stop the other, the Dolphins (6-3) had no trouble moving the ball against a gutted defense and made enough plays to come away with their third straight win.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

