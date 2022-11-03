ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fire Weather Warning Issued for This Afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire weather conditions for most of southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon, including Rice and Steele counties. The most critical fire weather conditions expected along the Minnesota River from west central into south central Minnesota. The Red Flag Warning is...
MINNESOTA STATE
10 Tips for Saving on Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter

Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cans Rupturing Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota

Just when you thought it was safe to spray a little air freshener and make your house smell amazing, it's not. A new recall was just issued by Consumer Product Safety Commission for air fresheners sold in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States due to a part that is missing. Unfortunately, this missing part has led to corrosion and cans rupturing which could lead to an injury.
MINNESOTA STATE
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Tomorrow Morning

The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you early tomorrow morning. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early tomorrow morning in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
MINNESOTA STATE
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand

Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
WABASHA, MN
Cougar Spotted Near Voyageurs National Park

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (WJON News) - A cougar was spotted in northern Minnesota last month. Officials with the Voyagers Wolf Project say the animal was caught on video back on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Minnesota DNR says there have been 59 cougar sightings...
MINNESOTA STATE
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota

My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
MINNESOTA STATE
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?

Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
It Turns Out Bikes Can Go Through a Red Light Here in Minnesota

Bicycling on the sidewalks in downtown Rochester and other cities may be illegal, but can bike riders really ride through red lights and stop signs in Minnesota?. Biking is being promoted across the state as a way to get some exercise and help keep cars off the roads. And while riding your bike on the sidewalk in downtown Rochester and most other cities in Minnesota has always been against city statutes, while riding in the road, bicycles are subject to the same laws that other vehicles are, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
IOWA STATE
Will the Diesel Fuel Shortage in the U.S. Right Now Affect Minnesota?

It's true that diesel fuel is running scarce in parts of the U.S. right now, but will that shortage affect us here in Minnesota?. There's one phrase I think we're all pretty tired of hearing these days: shortages, am I right? Thanks to those always-popular pandemic-related supply chain issues (there's another phrase I'm tired of hearing) that are still affecting us over two and half years later, there have been all sorts of weird shortages that have made certain products more difficult to find, from toilet paper to coins to pet food and many others.
MINNESOTA STATE
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
ZUMBRO FALLS, MN
