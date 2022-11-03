ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!

Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Political Violence and Extremism in 2022 Election Cycle

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What does the threat of political violence and extremism say about our democracy? Peggy Shukur, interim Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League New England and Paul Watanabe, Professor of Political Science at U Mass Boston offer their perspectives.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on 4-city, 6-concert tour of Japan

BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is traveling to Japan for its first international tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the BSO left Symphony Hall late Sunday morning, taking a bus to Logan International Airport, where the orchestra was scheduled to fly out at 3 p.m. Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail on last weekend before Election Day

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent in the race for governor, Geoff Diehl, are hitting the campaign trail in the final weekend before Election Day. Healey made stops in Springfield and Worcester on Saturday, while Diehl attended the Haverhill Greek Festival.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Nearly a dozen displaced by fire at apartment building in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — An apartment building in Methuen is destroyed following a multi-alarm fire that displaced 11 people. Methuen Fire Department officials said the two-alarm fire at 52 Hampshire St. started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire, but the building has been deemed...
METHUEN, MA
WCVB

Used chopsticks transformed into furniture, decor by ChopValue Boston

BOSTON — Millions of used chopsticks that otherwise would have been discarded are being transformed into furnishings by a new Boston-area business franchise. ChopValue Boston collects used chopsticks from area restaurants and transforms them into sterilized, state-of-the-art building tiles through a process that involves sorting, dipping, baking, hammering and pressing.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI

RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
MILTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Man arrested, charged in connection with double shooting in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday evening in Melrose. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, was arrested without incident in Saugus at about 2:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Melrose Police Station for booking. Melrose police...
MELROSE, MA

