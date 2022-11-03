Read full article on original website
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Store on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
WCVB
Arrest made in one of 3 shootings that left man dead, 5 injured in Boston
BOSTON — Boston police are identifying the man who was killed in one of three shootings that happened within an hour of each other Sunday night. Five other people were injured in the shootings and police have made an arrest in connection with one of them. Police said the...
hot969boston.com
Bigger, Better And Blingier: Boston’s Festive Snowport Is Back!
Boston is ready to bling it up! The annual holiday winter wonderland will light up the Seaport District in Boston starting next week. This year promises to be bigger, better and more bedazzled. The Holiday Market at Snowport is back with over 120 vendors, plus numerous attractions, games, dining, holiday decor and more. According to WCVB TV, who spoke with the organizer, WS Development, the holiday market will double in size this year. Plus,there will be a “10,000-square-foot outdoor dining space with 19 vendors, a heated tent for seating and a ski-themed lounge.”
WCVB
Political Violence and Extremism in 2022 Election Cycle
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What does the threat of political violence and extremism say about our democracy? Peggy Shukur, interim Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League New England and Paul Watanabe, Professor of Political Science at U Mass Boston offer their perspectives.
WCVB
Boston Symphony Orchestra embarks on 4-city, 6-concert tour of Japan
BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra is traveling to Japan for its first international tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the BSO left Symphony Hall late Sunday morning, taking a bus to Logan International Airport, where the orchestra was scheduled to fly out at 3 p.m. Sunday.
WCVB
Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail on last weekend before Election Day
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent in the race for governor, Geoff Diehl, are hitting the campaign trail in the final weekend before Election Day. Healey made stops in Springfield and Worcester on Saturday, while Diehl attended the Haverhill Greek Festival.
WCVB
Nearly a dozen displaced by fire at apartment building in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — An apartment building in Methuen is destroyed following a multi-alarm fire that displaced 11 people. Methuen Fire Department officials said the two-alarm fire at 52 Hampshire St. started at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire, but the building has been deemed...
WCVB
Used chopsticks transformed into furniture, decor by ChopValue Boston
BOSTON — Millions of used chopsticks that otherwise would have been discarded are being transformed into furnishings by a new Boston-area business franchise. ChopValue Boston collects used chopsticks from area restaurants and transforms them into sterilized, state-of-the-art building tiles through a process that involves sorting, dipping, baking, hammering and pressing.
WCVB
Milton, Massachusetts, man accused of crashing into State Police cruiser while OUI
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Milton, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges after he is accused of crashing into a Massachusetts State trooper while under the influence. State police said a 35-year-old Massachusetts State Trooper was in his cruiser, stopped in the breakdown lane on Interstate 93 north in Randolph at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, when his 2017 Ford Explorer cruiser was struck from behind.
Daily Free Press
Kamala Harris visits Boston to rally voters less than one week from Election Day
Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College Wednesday evening, rallying voters less than one week away from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Wednesday was the third time in the past two months that Harris visited Boston. At another event earlier...
WCVB
Lowell preschoolers learn power of their voices in costume vs. pajama day vote
LOWELL, Mass. — With the countdown to Election Day now just hours away, some future voters were learning how important the right to vote really is. They even went to the ballot box to decide a rather critical issue. “So today in our class, we are going to have...
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
WCVB
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester, New Hampshire
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
WCVB
Boston pet supply company embraces four-legged friends as customers and co-workers
BOSTON — At Chewy headquarters in downtown Boston, dogs are both the consumer and the co-worker. “We have one of the city’s first indoor dog parks, especially in a corporate setting,” Chewy Senior Public Relations Manager Meghan Quinn said. The recently renovated office has its own pooch...
WCVB
5 juveniles arrested, 3 firearms recovered after police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing serious charges in connection with a police pursuit that started in Worcester and stretched into other nearby Massachusetts communities. Worcester police said the pursuit started at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, when an officer who was on patrol near the intersection of Winter...
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
WCVB
Man arrested, charged in connection with double shooting in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with a double shooting that happened Sunday evening in Melrose. Christopher Corcoran, 44, of Melrose, was arrested without incident in Saugus at about 2:20 p.m. Monday and transported to the Melrose Police Station for booking. Melrose police...
