Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill
Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
Examining The Quick Turnaround Cade Cunningham Has Made To His Sophomore Season
All off-season the conversations surrounding the 2022-2023 Detroit Pistons centered on their so-called “franchise player,” Cade Cunningham. The former Oklahoma State alum had many who doubted his growth, claiming he’s inefficient, turns the ball over too much, and is frankly too slow. Through the preseason and first four games of the regular season, it seemed he might have been proving some of those claims right.
Lakers News: LeBron James-Free Lakers Fall To Utah Jazz
Your shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers lost their third straight contest to the Utah Jazz, 139-116, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. L.A. was without three of its starters, including most crucially LeBron James, the team's best player, but even with all three of those players available, the Lakers still lost at home to Utah by double digits this past Friday. The Jazz are younger, deeper, faster, and more skilled.
Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?
Patrick Beverley, nominally a 3-and-D defender who seems to have misplaced the "3" side of that equation, is the team's current starting point guard when healthy. He's grappling with a non-COVID-19 illness at present and will miss his second straight game for Los Angeles, a probable defeat to the Utah Jazz, tonight.
Preview: Pelicans vs Pacers
Pelicans Scoop writer David Grubb provides his gameday thoughts on what the New Orleans Pelicans need to do in order to pull off a needed road victory against the young, but very talented Indiana Pacers. The Pacers (4-5) enter the game having won three of their last four, including victories...
Thunder Lose Road Battle With Detroit Pistons, 112-103
Oklahoma City squared off with their eastern conference counterparts, the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena to mark the tenth game played on their schedule. The Thunder would lose their fifth game of the season, 103-112, despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring an efficient 33 and despite holding the Pistons to 41.9% shooting.
Harrison Barnes on his Sacramento Kings falling down the stretch in 116-113 loss to Golden State Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, being unable to stop a red-hot Stephen Curry who scored 47 points, Sacramento’s 2-2 trip and the positives he’s witnessed over the past week.
76ers vs. Suns: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to the court to begin a new slate. Last week, the Sixers opened up their week against the Washington Wizards. After picking up their third-straight win over Washington, the Sixers returned home to host the Wizards for a rematch. Unlike...
NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Acquire Utah Jazz Forward Lauri Markkanen
The Thunder have already proven this season they’re not a pushover, but at 4-5 with some of their wins being over questionable competition, it’s clear they’re a ways out from contention or even a Playoffs berth. In order to iron out the kinks and tighten up, they’ll...
Doc Rivers Reveals Early Recovery Process for James Harden
After a healthy offseason, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden looked forward to putting his past injury issues behind him and getting a fresh start during his first full season with the Sixers. Through nine games, Harden looked fresh as he averaged 22 points, ten assists, and seven rebounds while shooting...
