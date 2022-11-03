All off-season the conversations surrounding the 2022-2023 Detroit Pistons centered on their so-called “franchise player,” Cade Cunningham. The former Oklahoma State alum had many who doubted his growth, claiming he’s inefficient, turns the ball over too much, and is frankly too slow. Through the preseason and first four games of the regular season, it seemed he might have been proving some of those claims right.

DETROIT, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO