Our look at the down ballot races in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana
Election Day is tomorrow, and the battle for who will control the House and the Senate is fierce. But there are also many down ballot races with high stakes in the Tri-State. In Ohio, the races for Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer all have Republican incumbents facing a Democratic challenger. In the Secretary of State race, there's also a candidate with no party affiliation who denies the results of the 2020 election.
Indiana: Live election results 2022
Indiana Public Media has a rundown of the state's open seats for 2022. The state has largely been Republican-led for at least a decade, with Democrats struggling to grab hold of seats outside of urban areas and college towns. Some of the big races AP is monitoring are open seats...
Kentucky: Live election results 2022
This year, Kentuckians will weigh in on races for U.S. Senate, Congress, the legislature, state Supreme Court and a variety of local elections. Voters will also decide two proposed amendments to the commonwealth's constitution — one allowing the legislature to call itself into session, and the other on whether abortion is a protected right under the Kentucky constitution.
