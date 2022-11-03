Election Day is tomorrow, and the battle for who will control the House and the Senate is fierce. But there are also many down ballot races with high stakes in the Tri-State. In Ohio, the races for Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer all have Republican incumbents facing a Democratic challenger. In the Secretary of State race, there's also a candidate with no party affiliation who denies the results of the 2020 election.

