Unifi: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) _ Unifi Inc. (UFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 44 cents.

The polyester and nylon yarn maker posted revenue of $179.5 million in the period.

