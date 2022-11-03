ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Miss Louisiana 2022 send-off event to take place November 17th

 4 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The Miss Louisiana Organization invites the community to join them in celebrating and sending off Miss Louisiana 2022, Gracie Reichman before she leaves to compete in the Miss America Competiton. The event will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5 PM to 6 PM.

The sendoff will be at the Discover Monroe- West Monroe office at 601 Constitution Ave., West Monroe, La.

WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM.

