For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.

FARMINGTON, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO