nexttv.com
Local News Close-Up: New Mexico Stations Try New Things
A couple of Albuquerque stations are coming up on significant milestones and will be celebrating in due course. Next year, KOAT turns 70, while KOB reaches 75 years on the air. “November 29, 2023,” said Michelle Donaldson, KOB VP/general manager. “We’ll definitely have some historic look-backs. We will celebrate it...
pommietravels.com
Best Hot Springs in Santa Fe: Best Spas & Springs for Soaking
Hard landing knocks out power in Rio Rancho Sunday morning
KRQE reached out to Rio Rancho police for more information about the landing but did not hear back.
ladailypost.com
Posts From The Road: Touring Northern New Mexico
Santuario de Chimayo: The iconic Santuario de Chimayo is always a pleasure to visit and this visit was exceptional. Shown are visitors as they mingle outside the famous chapel. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Seven Days of Creation: One of the exhibits, which was new to us is the Seven Days...
rrobserver.com
Weather deflates promising start to Balloon Fiesta
Thousands of people gathered to watch balloons rise into the sky at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal) In many ways, the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was bigger than ever. A total of 648 hot air balloons lifted off at this year’s Balloon...
rrobserver.com
Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project
Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
KRQE News 13
Quieter night as clouds clear
For most of the state, it was a much calmer Saturday with milder temperatures. This was especially true for the west half of New Mexico. Highs rebounded to 52° in Farmington, 54° in Santa Fe, 58° for Albuquerque, and Roswell reached 72°. However, very strong wind gusts continued pounding the central and eastern plains this afternoon with peak gusts of 55-65 mph near Clines Corners and Santa Rosa. Some gusts even made it over 70 mph! High wind warnings are finally expired. Thankfully, we’re quieting down rather quickly, but some breezes will still linger east. Our state also saw its fair share of cloudcover this afternoon. These clouds will be clearing out later tonight, setting up a very chilly Sunday morning with lows below freezing for the northern half again.
rrobserver.com
Westside Blvd. closed from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14
From Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, 7 Bar Loop will be closed at Westside Blvd. The City of Albuquerque website says, “As Albuquerque’s west side continues to grow, an increasing amount of traffic is going from east and west and west to east. By expanding this section to four lanes and adding dedicated turn lanes, traffic should flow more smoothly throughout the entire travel corridor. Also, it is anticipated less traffic will cut through neighborhoods because there will be less congestion.”
Fundraisers crucial for Animal Humane New Mexico programs
The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and organizers said they are planning to hold another Doggie Dash next year.
Vacant frat house catches fire on UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has broken out in the area of Lomas and Yale near the University of New Mexico. Photos of the scene show a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Firefighters are currently battling that fire. AFR is at work ensuring the abandoned fraternity […]
labroots.com
Meet The Roadrunner: Your Newest Neighbor
If you grew up outside of New Mexico, it’s likely that you never saw a roadrunner outside of your television screen. The roadrunner or Geococcyx californianus is a significant part of New Mexican culture, appearing as school mascots, coffee cup logos, and bumper stickers. The mighty roadrunner even graced the world’s television screens in cartoon form on the beloved show Looney Tunes where it was known for consistently outwitting a hungry coyote. Roadrunners represent home for anyone who grew up in the Land of Enchantment amd it's considered a sign of good luck to have one cross your path. Roadrunners are an abundant sight throughout the dry southwestern state and have called the area home for millennia.
Albuquerque Walmart shows off recent improvements
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Walmart near Carlisle and Menaul in Albuquerque is offering customers an improved shopping experience. The Walmart hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning to show off the newly remodeled store. Improvements at the store include new signs throughout the store, expanded online delivery and pickup and more registers. Walmart also awarded a […]
Albuquerque speed camera shut down for incorrectly citing drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city has shut down one of its speed cameras near Coors and Fortuna after being up for less than a month after it was citing drivers who didn’t deserve to be ticketed. The city’s plan was to slow drivers down going over the 45-mile-per-hour limit going northbound on Coors, but some […]
pinonpost.com
Ronchetti holds massive closing rally in ABQ ahead of Election Day
On Monday night, Mark Ronchetti’s campaign held a final rally before Election Day in Albuquerque as a finale of his “Ronchetti on the Road” tour. During the tour, which began in late October, Ronchetti hit all 33 counties, with stops all across the map. At the rally....
losalamosreporter.com
NMDGF: Moose Spotted Near Mora
A young bull moose that was recently spotted near Mora. Photo courtesy NMDGF. A young bull moose has been seen near Mora, and, based on photographs, officers suspect this may be the same moose spotted in Questa and on Taos Pueblo last month. This is the southernmost known sighting of a moose in New Mexico.
KOAT 7
Local fundraiser spotlights Black owned businesses in New Mexico
Black owned businesses in New Mexico were saluted, during an inaugural fundraiser concert event, Saturday evening in Albuquerque. Sponsored by the African American Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, one of the state's oldest Black businesses - Powdrell's Barbecue was recognized for its success in New Mexico. Nina Farrow was also honored for her contributions, in running a woman owned business.
KRQE News 13
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico
More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in …. More people registering as ‘Decline to State’ in New Mexico. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Durango police arrest woman wanted by FBI. Full...
KRQE News 13
Cold start, much milder and sunnier day ahead
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to brighter skies an hour earlier thanks to the end of Daylight Saving Time. A few clouds, mainly east of the mountains are helping to decorate our skies for a gorgeous sunrise this morning. Temperatures are also a few degrees milder as we continue our warming trend this afternoon. Temps will climb above average with highs in the middle 60s for the ABQ metro under mostly sunny skies and calmer winds. It’ll be a picture perfect day all over the state. Even the wind gusts will relax in the central and eastern highlands. Temps will soar into the lower and middle 70s south and east of Albuquerque. We’re in store for a quiet and seasonally cool night.
KRQE News 13
Snow levels drop to valley floors across northern New Mexico tonight
A storm is moving across New Mexico today. Expect light snow across parts of northern New Mexico through Friday morning and much colder temperatures. A storm system is bringing rain and snow to parts of New Mexico tonight, but the winds have died down. Through Friday morning, rain will switch over to snow across western and northern New Mexico. Snow will develop overnight in the lower elevations of northern New Mexico and the east mountains where light snowfall accumulation is possible. There is a chance for isolated, light snow Friday morning in Albuquerque, but no travel problems are expected.
