WTHR
Why isn't Election Day a national holiday in the US?
WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans will head to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections — and some political analysts are predicting heavy turnout. But even soaring voter participation would likely trail that of other developed countries. Comparing 2020 turnout among voting-age Americans with recent national elections in 49 other countries, the Pew Research Center found the U.S. ranks 31st.
Midterm elections 2022: US voters head to polls as Republicans tipped for sweeping gains - live
Latest updates as Americans vote in crucial races to determine who controls the House and Senate for rest of Biden presidency
Republicans look to win back power in Congress, stop Biden
Democrats could easily see their fragile grasp on power slip as they face a new generation of Republican candidates.
Two races in Washington state could tip scales in Congress
SEATTLE (AP) — Control of Congress could come down to one or two seats in Washington, but the state’s vote-by-mail system means final results likely won’t be known for days. Voters got their ballots weeks ago, and the state’s congressional districts are among those being decided. But...
California voters to elect state's next chief fiscal officer
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Voters on Tuesday were deciding who should serve as California’s next chief fiscal watchdog, with Republicans hopeful the race for controller offers the GOP one of its best chances to win in the deep-blue state. Republican Lanhee Chen, a policy fellow on leave from the conservative think tank the Hoover Institution, is vying to end his party’s 16-year losing streak in statewide races. His opponent is Malia Cohen, a Democrat who serves on a state tax board. The state controller, a post held since 2015 by Democrat Betty Yee, has the power to disburse state funds and audit government agencies. The controller also serves on more than 70 boards and commissions, including one that incentivizes renewable energy production and another that gives bonds to nonprofit colleges. Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney’s presidential campaign, won the June primary, but the four Democrats running against him collectively won more votes. He’s marketed himself as someone who would be an independent watchdog of the state’s finances.
Democrat, independent vie for Washington secretary of state
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs faces nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration.
Feehery: Trump Derangement Syndrome dooms Dems
Trump Derangement Syndrome is what done did the Democrats in. On issue after issue, whatever former President Trump was for, the Democratic leadership and followership took an extreme position in opposition. And that is what killed the Democrats in this election. Trump campaigned on building a big beautiful wall on...
