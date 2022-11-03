Read full article on original website
Holiday Engagements Mean Spring-Summer Weddings, A Montgomery County Specialty
The 2022 Montgomery County holiday season will assuredly yield an engagement ring or two wrapped in red-green paper and presented to a loved one. After all the congratulations, the to-do list then kicks in, which means the hunt for a venue. Fortunately, WeddingWire has a list of top-rated places for perfect 2023 matrimonial events.
Montgomery County Post-Election Effort Can Unite Oz Voters, Fetterman Voters, and Everyone in Between
Campaign lawn signs like these are to be recycled rather than included in regular trash pickup services.Image via iStock. Wed., Nov. 9, (the day after Election Day 2022), will surely dawn seeing some Montgomery County politicos who are elated … and others, not so much. The one thing that can unite all factions of voters, however, is a bipartisan effort to be environmentally responsible with those ubiquitous campaign lawn signs, now that ballots have been cast.
Immaculata University Receives Grant for Montgomery County Students from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust
Immaculata University received a financial grant of $87,000 for the 2022-2023 academic year from the W.W. Smith Charitable Trust for Montogomery County students. This year’s grant allowed Immaculata University to award scholarships to 22 worthy full-time undergraduate students. The trust requires that the students selected be permanent legal residents...
Montco-Centric Adolf Paier, Jr., Passes; Career Hallmarks Were ‘Integrity, Honesty, Intellect, and Wisdom’
Adolf A. Paier, Jr. (center), surrounded by family.Image via the Paier family at The Philadelphia Inquirer. Adolf A. Paier, Jr., has passed at age 83. The businessman’s personal and professional life was vast but reflected ties to Montgomery County. Gary Miles covered his loss in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Los Angeles Media Producer ‘DIG’s Giving Thanks to Area Nonprofit Hobart’s Run
DIG, from local filmmaker Grady Craig, is scheduled for an upcoming screening in Phoenixville to benefit Hobart's Run in Pottstown. It’s a long way from Chester Springs, Pa., to L.A., but local native Grady Craig has made the journey there to become V.P. of Business Development and Operations at BondIt Media Capital (a film financing provider) and an Executive Producer at Buffalo 8 (a Santa Monica media company).
PA Youth Vote, Having Spurred Young Adults to Cast Votes in Phila., Turns Its Attention to Montgomery County
PA Youth Vote — a nonpartisan, regional nonprofit that works to inspire first-time voters — has been busy at numerous Phila. high schools. Its recent effort at The Fine Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, for example, resulted in a 25 percent rise in voter registration of eligible students. From that success, the organization now plans to address Montgomery County’s fledgling ballot-casters, hoping for similar results. Aubri Juhasz was elected to bring the story to WHYY.
Owner of site that Oz picked for election night party organized buses to Jan. 6 rally
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has scheduled his election night party at an upscale Bucks County fitness club whose owner organized three buses to travel to the Jan. 6, 2021 rally through a political action committee (PAC). Oz’s party is set to be held at the Newtown Athletic...
King of Prussia Dermatologist for Martha Stewart: Sunlight Isn’t the Only Thing Threatening Your Skin
Limiting exposure to blue light from electronic devices can mitigate skin problems like melasma, shown here. Health warnings about outdoor exposure to sunlight have been prominent for decades; however, a King of Prussia dermatologist is warning about an indoor risk. The MarthaStewart.com comments from Dr. Erum Ilyas of King of Prussia discussed the threats of blue light from illuminated devices.
Bryn Mawr Veteran Marine Returns to Civilian Life as Montgomery County Community College Student
Veteran Marine Ryan Oakes is a student at Montgomery County Community College taking prerequisite courses toward a nursing degree.Image via Eric Devlin. Eleven months ago, Ryan Oakes was an executive officer and second-in-command to a United States Marine Corps Rifle Company of over 200 Marines.
MCCC Breaks Ground on Leading-Edge Hospitality Institute
Architectural rendering of 20,400-square-foot Hospitality Institute at the Blue Bell Campus, 340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell. As a shovel slices into Blue Bell ground, it symbolizes the start of a new era for hospitality education and training at Montgomery County Community College. Construction recently started on MCCC’s new Hospitality Institute,...
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
Penn Community Bank Realigns to Maximize Effectiveness in a Post-Pandemic, Transitioning Economy
Randy Stradling and Stephanie Schwartzberg.Images via Penn Community Bank. A Penn Community Bank organizational realignment — comprising several recent promotions — will help the institution operate cross-functionally and synchronously. Its leaders see these two characteristics as vital to serving the needs of a post-pandemic, transitioning economy.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Deep-Rooted Ire over Main Line Property — and Its Historic Trees — Indicates All Is Still Not Well at Oakwell
Oakwell Estate in Villanova.Image via Monica Herndon at The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Main Line estate — Oakwell — continues to be central to a dispute between its former owner and the Lower Merion School District. The exact fate of the 10-acre property and its century-old trees remains unclear, as Frank Kummer and Oona Goodin-Smith chronicled in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Blue Bell’s Unisys Named as ‘Champion’ for Gender Equity Efforts
Blue Bell-based Unisys is making waves in gender equality. Phila.’s Forum of Executive Women recognized the company as its 2022 Champion of Board Diversity. The accolade was specifically for the tech provider’s efforts to make corporate boardrooms more equitable for women. Unisys is one of 35 commercial enterprises in the Phila. area whose boards of directors comprise at least 30 percent women.
Oktoberfest May Be in the Calendar’s Rear-View Mirror, But Its Tasty Beverages Still Pour Forth
Oktoberfest may be gone, but its flavors are still around and enjoyable.Image via iStock. U.S. marketers don’t get Germany’s Octoberfest exactly correct. First, it starts in late Sept. Second, it’s not the month-long brew-ha-ha advertisers here hope to make it; it lasts only a week abroad. So given its local flexibility, now’s as good a time as any for beer fans to keep sipping. Henry Savage, at The Philadelphia Inquirer, headed up the project to find best-in-the area recommendations for seasonal beer.
Pedestrian, 45, Killed In Bucks County Hit-Run Crash: Report
A Bucks County man was killed in a hit-and-run accident late on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a report by LevittownNow.com. Cian McAuliffe, 45, of Levittown, was found dead along the 6900 block of Route 13 in Bristol Township just before 8:30 p.m., the outlet wrote. A vehicle has been...
FOX43.com
Saturday afternoon crash leaves one man dead in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. Lawrence Adams, 75, of Reading, was driving on Pennsylvania Turnpike East in Elizabeth Township, when his pickup truck was involved in a crash with a car. The Coroner's office responded to the scene...
Ardmore Heroes Recall a Decade Ago, Aiding Hurricane Sandy Victims at the Shore
Damage from Hurricane Sandy; it's been a decade since rescuers from Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company arrived onsite at night to help.Image via iStock. Ten years ago, Ardmore’s Merion Fire Company volunteers trekked to Toms River, N.J. to aid in recovery from Hurricane Sandy. Max Bennett carried the participants memories of the relief effort in the Ardmore-Merion-Wynnewood Patch.
